80 years of the Portuguese League Against Cancer | opinion

Regarded as an incurable and fatal disease for many centuries, cancer is now becoming a disease that is increasingly susceptible to healing or chronic evolution and can gather around it for what the best of society can offer: humanism and a sense of solidarity . It was precisely these values ​​that led to the formation of the Portuguese League Against Cancer on April 4, 1941.

At that time, cancer patients were being treated at home, in the care of their families, or in a hospital without the slightest differentiation in relation to the disease, and public mobilization began, justified by the recognition of the need to respond to the specific needs of Cancer patients.

For the past 80 years, the history of the Portuguese League Against Cancer has been marked by the volunteering and engagement, commitment and engagement that cancer patients and their families are a constant gift.

In a constantly changing world, this story is also marked by the constant updating of knowledge and resources, the improvement of procedures and responses, which is reflected in an exponential expansion of the areas of action.

Starting with an initial support aimed at meeting the state’s needs for cancer treatment funding, the Portuguese League Against Cancer mobilized efforts and resources over the years in a variety of actions, such as: B. social and technical support or psychological support – emotional and legal, always in a holistic perspective and taking into account the present, which is why the LADO (Support Line for Oncology Patients) was created in the middle of a pandemic.

In 80 years there have been many pioneering initiatives, from volunteering to palliative care to breast cancer screening, always with the aim of spreading information about cancer and promoting health education with an emphasis on its prevention. Since cancer is a disease whose name was previously (but still remembered) only whispered and replaced with terms like “bad evil”, there was an urgent need to work with the community to demystify the disease and clarify the concepts.

Fighting cancer and preventing cancer involve making conscious choices in our daily lives. You need to realize that cancer is a genetic disease that can happen to anyone but can be prevented!

Therefore, measures and programs to raise awareness and educate the population about the warning signs and prevention of cancer have become more structured, with an emphasis on the school community. Emblematic projects such as the “Clube Caça-Cigarros”, developed in hundreds of schools in the 1980s and involving thousands of students, made it possible to speak more openly about cancer and promote healthier living skills. Today we continue to do this with projects such as “Connect”, “Young Health Promoters”, “Super Healthy” or “HPV e Quê”.

We know that information is not enough. But it’s a first step.

The European Code Against Cancer contains 12 recommendations that address issues related to smoking, physical activity and food, consumption of alcoholic beverages, exposure to ultraviolet radiation and other issues related to work, vaccination and screening.

It is necessary to know in order to act. It is necessary to know in order to prevent it.

This has been one of the goals of the Portuguese League Against Cancer for the last 80 years and we are ready to innovate to go even further, to provide more and better information, to motivate and support change and to create styles for healthy lifestyles take over.

The certainty that we are not alone on this path and that we have the support of the Portuguese people and especially our partners and volunteers motivates us to look to the future with confidence and to proactively support cancer patients and families. Likewise, raising awareness and training the population for cancer prevention!

