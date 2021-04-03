What are the best books to read to the baby? | opinion

The first six years of life are the most important for brain development. It does this through stimulation and new experiences that lead to the development of new connections between cells (neurons).

Reading for children, for example during bedtime, is one way for parents to ensure that they are positively influencing this brain development process. I have shared with you several times the importance of reading to our children, and the sooner the better. But what should these books contain? And what are the most suitable books for each age group?

The benefits of story reading since the children are babies are largely described by science. This shows that this habit not only affects the child’s language skills, but also the development of reading and cognitive skills necessary for successful school learning.

The latest research shows the importance of reading to babies, which helps develop literacy. It is not in the 1st cycle that children have learning difficulties, it is in the first years of life!

However, there are other benefits to reading aloud: recognizing words, improving language development, social skills, understanding the connection between sound and letters, developing curiosity and memory, and much more … Reading with young children is good for language development. and also promotes your brain development. It’s also a great way to strengthen the bond between parents and children, encourage mutual interaction, and last but not least, it’s an opportunity to have a good time together.

Recent research has shown that both the quality and quantity of shared books are important for babies as it has a direct impact on childhood vocabulary, reading skills, and the ability to write names. That is, the more books parents read, the better their children will develop by the age of four. If reading stories is included in the sleep routine, it leads to additional effects as we create a very strong suggestion for relaxation and sleep in the brain and thus help to induce it.

Make the most of your reading time

When choosing a book for the baby to read, point to the words, point to the pictures, and talk about the colors or feelings the pictures convey. Slide your finger from left to right so they understand the cadence of reading. Older babies can help turn pages, look at pictures, and maybe even make up their own words or sounds. Above all, be excited about the reading! Use expressiveness and make the moment interesting and entertaining for them – both of them must look forward to it every day.

From 0 to 6 months

Since a child’s vision is still developing, choose books with little or no text and large, high-contrast pictures. Also consider books with interactive material such as dolls, mirrors or peepholes, recommends Dr. Pamela High, author of the Brown University reading study and professor of pediatrics. The more ways you have to enjoy a book, the better. Also, if you want, read books or magazines that may be of interest to your baby. Understanding words is not essential for babies this small. The most important thing is the tone of voice and the moment of sharing.

From 7 to 12 months

By the middle of their first year, babies can begin to understand some of the words they read. Most important are the names and things that are part of your daily life – words like “dog”, “mother”, “father”, “milk” or “dummy”.

Since babies have a tendency to put everything in their mouths, most of the time they use malleable books (cloth or vinyl books are also good, although turning the pages can be more difficult for the baby).

From 13 to 18 months

Now parents can present books with a sentence or two per page. The more expressively the story is told, the better. For example, when you read about animals, make animal noises because the baby will find it funny.

Encourage participation by asking questions like, “What is the dog saying?” or “Where’s the cat?” Invite the baby to point to real-world examples of “Where is your nose?” At this age, he can show more pictures of things that he doesn’t find every day. In addition, aged 15-18 months, the child can answer questions with one word. So give him an opportunity by asking, “What is this?” If the baby answers, parents can help improve their vocabulary by expanding their thinking, “Yes, car. It’s a big green car. “

From 19 to 24 months

Many children find the familiar routine of reading comforting. The same applies to family books. This helps explain why children aged 18 months and over can ask for the same book over and over again – and why they don’t allow parents to change their reading skills with a single “meow” or “room”. In addition, this persistent repetition also has a learning advantage: experts believe it helps children understand and then remember new words.