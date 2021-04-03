Toni Martínez donned the superhero costume for the first time on Spielchronik

In mid-February, four days before the start of the game against Juventus in the “eighth” of the Champions League, FC Porto received Boavista in Dragão and enabled Porto neighbors to draw with a poor performance in the first half. A month and a half later, the pre-champions seemed to be detrimental to the Porto players again, but in the 95th minute Toni Martínez donned the superhero costume for the “dragons” for the first time. With a goal by the Spanish striker in the 95th minute, FC Porto Santa Clara defeated 2-1 in Dragão.

Two weeks after the 24th game, FC Porto and Santa Clara returned to the championship duels with different rhythms. When Daniel Ramos had the privilege of working with virtually the entire squad during the break for national team games – the exception being Morita – Sérgio Conceição was denied almost all of the usual starters.

And the journey of many portistas to destinations as diverse as Benin, Swaziland or Azerbaijan determined the choice of Conceição. Since the players were overloaded with minutes and accused of “touching”, the coach took no chances within a few days of the start of the duel with Chelsea in Seville. In Porto “eleven” there were no Mbemba, Zaidu and Corona who entered Diogo Leite, Nanu and Díaz.

For Ramos, the problems had started 15 days ago with the expulsions of Cardoso and Allano against Tondela – João Afonso and Ukra competed – but the Vila do Conde coach moved more: Nené and Crysan replaced Anderson and Rui Costa.

However, the changes haven’t brought any changes to the way Santa Clara has played this season. With a comfortable position in the table and still with opportunities to achieve a European position, the Azores did not hide in the first part and boldly pushed the “dragons” out of the large area of ​​the Marchesin Gate. The result was FC Porto in trouble, apparently by surprise.

In the first 45 minutes, Porto’s greater possession (59%) did not result in a superior chance and the first shower after 8 minutes went to Conceição: Carlos Júnior saw his goal postponed 28 centimeters. With predictable football and without a “flame”, the “dragons” created danger with only Sergio Oliveira’s shots.

At halftime, the zero matched the teams well, but FC Porto returned unchanged from the dressing rooms. In the first attack, however, the Porto players scored a goal: Otávio isolated Taremi, Marco tried carelessly to distract, and the Iranian took advantage of the contact to give Sérgio Oliveira the opportunity to score a penalty for the 12th goal in the I-Liga .

In the minutes that followed, the Santa Clara’s gate seemed to have slackened, but the Azores scored a goal as they approached the Porto gate for the first time. After a disagreement between Pepe and Marchesin, the ball was left for Lincoln, who was knocked down by Diogo Leite. Júnior did not waste the maximum punishment on teaching.

From then on, FC Porto changed its attitude towards the clock. The “dragons” settled more aggressively and intensely in the midfield of Santa Clara, but in a film that was already shown this season, Taremi took the lead negatively: At 59 ‘and 83’ the Iranian wasted two obvious goals.

With the goalscorer “out of the game”, Conceição used the trump cards he had on the bench next to him and was happy: In the last of the five minutes of the discounts, Corona watched Martínez and the Spaniard not miss his head. Just like in Alvalade, Santa Clara saw a point in the apartment of a “great” escape in the last breath.