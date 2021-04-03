The WHO draws attention to the “worrying” situation of the pandemic in Europe coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns about the pandemic in Europe, where the number of cases is growing rapidly and vaccination is still too slow, even considering the new variants.

Last week, according to the WHO, in most countries in the European region (for the organism more than 50 countries, from Greenland to Russia) there was an increase in the transmission of the virus that causes Covid-19, with 1.6 million new cases and nearly 24,000 deaths. Europe remains in second place in the worst affected regions of the world. The total number of deaths is rapidly approaching a million. The number of cases is over 45 million.

“Five weeks ago the weekly number of new cases in Europe had dropped to less than a million, but the situation in the region is now more worrying than it has been in recent months,” said Dorit, WHO Nitzan’s regional director for emergencies in Europe on Wednesday.

There are some countries with tremendous growth, such as Hungary, which this week was the European country with the highest number of deaths per million people. The rising death curve in Hungary seems to be approaching the two death peaks throughout the year of the pandemic recorded in the countries of the European Union, first in Belgium in April (28.77 deaths per hundred thousand inhabitants, mobile for an average of seven days) data from Our World in Data) and then Portugal in February (28.52 deaths per hundred thousand people – Hungary has 26.40 deaths per hundred thousand people).

Hungary’s Covid-19 mortality rate (two-week moving average) is the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Hungary, on the other hand, is the country in the European Union that vaccinated the most people, also because it was the only country that approved the use of vaccines without the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and bought doses of Russian Sputnik V and Chinese Sinopharm: More than 21.6% of the country’s population have already received at least one dose of vaccine, when the European average is 12.3%, according to the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC).

WHO also mentioned slow vaccination in Europe, saying it was important to vaccinate quickly and not keep vaccines. The pace of vaccination has been a tough issue in several European Union countries, but commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said Wednesday that the block will distribute 107 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 by the end of the week, which means that Having the goal of 100 million cans in the first few months of the year has been met – and gives hope for the next phase, with 360 million cans expected in the next quarter. We are a family business.

Another warning from WHO concerned the risk of increased transmission with increasing mobility on various religious holidays, from Passover to April 4, Catholic Passover to April 4 and Orthodox Easter on May 2, including the beginning of Ramadan on 12. April.

More and more sick young people

The reason for the sharp increase in infections is pointed in many cases to the greater presence of the variant first identified in the UK, which is more communicable and will account for around 70% of new cases in several countries, including Germany, Austria or Portugal.

In Germany, where an average of 17,000 new infections are currently occurring per day, the Chancellor has raised the possibility that this number of new infections could reach 100,000 per day without further measures.

In many countries there is frustration with the leaders. This week the Liberation newspaper had a picture of seated President Emmanuel Macron on the front page and the question: “What is he waiting for?” Macron then announced some measures to stop the progression of Covid-19, including closing all educational institutions for three weeks, a travel ban between different regions and a curfew after 7 p.m.

At least 27 European countries are in custody (in whole or in part), and of these, 21 countries have a night lock. In the past two weeks, 23 countries announced new restrictions to fight the virus, and in the opposite direction, another 13 countries, including Portugal, announced deflationary measures.

Some doctors in several countries have also reported an increase in the number of seriously ill and dead younger people. President of the Athens and Piraeus Hospital Doctors Association, Matina Pagoni, said the majority of patients currently being intubated in hospitals in the region – 70% – are under 50 years of age.

Benjamin Clouzeau, an intensive care doctor at the Hospital de Bordeaux, told Euronews that many of the inmates are “between 30 and 65 years old with little or no previous illness”, with the exception of diabetes. “Some are just overweight, not even obese,” he notes.

Most also manage to cope with the initial stages of the disease at home and have already arrived at the hospital with very low oxygen levels and prompt treatment.