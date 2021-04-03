Portuguese Venezuelans are fleeing the crisis to Spain and Chile due to difficulties in Portuguese Venezuela

Portuguese descendants, escaping the crisis in Venezuela, are choosing Spain, Chile and other Castilian-speaking countries because of difficulty speaking Portuguese, warned the director of the School of Administration and Accounting at the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB).

“Since 2014 there has been an onslaught of entire families looking for new destinations. The population of Portuguese origin, who usually had family members in Portugal or had the opportunity to start their life over in Portugal, returned. But more than they did to Portugal (…) they also emigrated to other countries, ”said Miguel Gonçalves Freitas.

Speaking to the Lusa agency at its headquarters in Caracas, the director of the UCAB school explained that many Portuguese descendants who were born in Venezuela “have the same problem” as he “with the problem of speaking Portuguese”.

“Maybe they understand, but speaking and writing are complicated, that’s why they emigrate to Spain, to Santiago de Chile [no Chile]looking for other cultures, other societies in which they can live more calmly and have a life project with a better future, ”he remarked.

On the other hand, he stated that the Portuguese have a seafaring spirit that “is inherent in their genetics. Therefore, they always try to achieve the best possible quality of life, and when Venezuela can no longer offer them that quality of life, they don’t think much of going and getting it. “In another country.

The UCAB official stressed that Venezuelan emigration was “very slow” until “the 1990s”, but only “specialized by professionals who realized that their work abroad was better paid in countries other than Venezuela”.

“Venezuela is complicated, it is a society that has undergone many changes, in which there have been very serious crises. We who have stayed here hope that with our work and our contribution to society we can achieve a certain, but not necessarily political, exchange under living conditions (…), but it is clear that there are many people who emigrated, ”he said.

For Miguel Gonçalves, the Portuguese descendants are known for trying to do their job in the best possible way and to maintain good living conditions in family and relatives.

“Changes in society are not necessarily closely related to the political issue. This is the view of many Portuguese descendants. We believe that by doing the best we can, we contribute to a better society and that at some point some economic and commercial rules will change that will make the quality of life easier and better, ”he said.

For Portuguese descendants “it is time for reciprocity”

Miguel Gonçalves Freitas said that UCAB is ready to “support, seek consensus, engage in dialogue with all sectors” to have a vision of universality and be “everyone’s home”, of knowledge.

On the other hand, he added, the school he runs is the school with the most Portuguese descendants within the university because it is “more business-related” and because the local Portuguese community “has a lot of commercial establishments, supermarkets, bakeries, Business Hardware ”, the management of which Portuguese business people want to delegate to their children.

“Half of the coordinators in my team are Portuguese descendants,” said the person in charge, as the Portuguese are respectful students when dealing with teachers and authorities, “very responsible, compliant, attentive to their tasks” and “Have a way of doing things to resolve quickly, to avoid conflicts “.

The Portuguese-born student is not only happy and participatory, but also easy to identify because he has a symbol like a Nossa Senhora de Fátima, a rooster from Barcelos, as well as the type of gastronomy and an expression associated with it, the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The director of UCAB recalled that in the past, parents were always attentive to the family who stayed in Portugal and sent money to their grandmother and aunts because the Portuguese situation in the 1970s was complicated and there was “a lot to fight ” gave.

“Just as the emigrants have contributed and helped a lot in the reconstruction of Portugal and in the consolidation of Portugal within the European Community (…), it is time for the Portuguese authorities to address the issue in addition to cultural encounters and closeness to people Portuguese and Portuguese descendants who stayed here and would appreciate differentiated treatment, ”he advocated.

In other words, for Luso descendants, he emphasized: “It is time for reciprocity”.

With this in mind, the approval of titles and educational levels should be facilitated to allow Luso Venezuelans to enter the labor market in Portugal.

Miguel Gonçalves Freitas defended that there was also an urgent need to “resume good practice of the language” and support so that the Portuguese descendants can pay the university in exchange for social work that helps the community.