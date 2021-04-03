Patrick Juvet, former Swiss disco sound star, dies at the age of 70 Lied

Patrick Juvet, a Swiss singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the 1970s with several songs on the wave of the so-called disco sound, was found dead in Barcelona in the apartment where he lived. The news was passed on to the French press agency on April 1 by her agent Yann Ydoux. He was surprised and at the same time reticent about the causes of death that must be determined in forensic medicine. “There will be an autopsy,” he said in a statement already quoted by several media outlets, including French (like Le Monde) or Spanish (like El País). “I spoke to him on the phone three days ago and he was fine.”

Patrick was born on August 21, 1950 in Montreux, Switzerland, and has been studying piano at the Conservatory since he was six. But he soon began not for music: he studied decorative arts until he was 17 when he was invited to join a modeling agency. Four years later, in 1971, he traveled to Paris with the aim of joining Pascal Maignant, his companion and future agent. This convinced the writer and producer Florence Aboukler (1935-2002) that Patrick was a talented composer and should be heard. And she introduced him to editor and producer Eddie Barclay, who founded the record label Barclay Records in 1954. He agreed to record it, and so it first appeared, Romantiques pas morts, in 1971, and La musica in 1972, his first great success, which would sell more than 300,000 copies.

That was enough for him in 1973, the year he was recording another of his great hits, Toujours du Cinema, to be selected to represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Festival. There he defended Je me vais marier, Marie, who would be 12th with 79 points. It was golden for him for the rest of the decade. He dated Anglo-Saxon glam rock, invented new hits like Où sont les femmes (1977) and settled in Los Angeles in 1978 and recorded three albums in New York. Among them other hits like Lady Night or I love America, signed with three hands: Juvet, producer Jacques Morali and Victor Willis, director and singer of the Village People.

At the beginning of the following decade, he still released a new album, this one in English (Still Alive, 1980), but sales were disappointing and gradually, with the resulting loss of notoriety, a descent into the abyss began. between drugs and drugs. Alcohol. The nineties are already cheaper for him, as part of the old aura is increasingly recovering. They republish old hits, take part in club-organized galas, write for other singers and prepare a memoir that will be released in 2005: Les Bleus Au Coeur. In 2008 a new collection, this time in Triple Disk. From 2009 to 2018 he took part several times in the tour of Âge tendre et Têtes de bois, a variety program that brought together many veterans of the French-language song live.

On YouTube there is a recording of his participation (as a respondent) in one of the last programs on the television program Les Terriens du Dimanche! By Thierry Ardison in March 2019.