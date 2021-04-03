Miguel Oliveira is improving, but the star was Jorge Martin | MotoGP

A week after leaving for the MotoGP 2021 season debut in 15th place, Miguel Oliveira struggled again at the Losail circuit in Qatar, but managed to get into the second quarter, where he posted the twelfth fastest time. However, the highlight in qualifying goes to Spaniard Jorge Martin. At the age of 23 and fifth place in the Moto2 World Championship in 2020, the Pramac Racing rider surprised him with pole position in the second race of his first MotoGP season.

After winning the Moto3 title with Gresini Honda in 2018 – he ended the season with seven wins, ten podiums and eleven pole positions – the young Spaniard from San Sebastián de los Reys confirmed all his quality and quality in Moto2 last year was on the podium six times with the Red Bull KTM Ajo, he won in Austria and Valencia. A positive result in the Covid-19 test, however, left Martim out of two races and pledged the chance to win the title.

However, Jorge Martin’s talent did not go unnoticed by Ducati, who signed a two-year deal with the Spaniard and hired him to replace Jack Miller on Pramac, the Italian’s satellite team, after the Australian was promoted to the Ducati factory.

Just one place over Miguel Oliveira last week, Martin achieved the fastest qualifying time on Saturday in the last lap and finished the course in 1: 53: 106 minutes. This relegated Johann Zarco, his teammate, to second place with 0.157 seconds, while Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) was third fastest, 0.161 seconds behind Martin.

In a session characterized by strong winds that made the track “dirty” with sand and dust, Miguel Oliveira placed his KTM on the fourth row of the grid. The Almada driver started in the first quarter, where he was the second fastest behind Mir with a time of 1’54s220, but in the fight for the best position in the first 12 places he was clearly beaten by the competition: with soft tires Oliveira was the one 12th and last in the second quarter with a modest record (1: 55.096).

The second round of MotoGP at the Losail circuit confirmed that Ducati is clearly ahead of potential competition. A week ago Zarco reached 362.4 km / h – this time the top speed was a little lower (356.4 km / h) – but Michele Pirro, test driver for the Bologna team, ensures that the 270 horses and the V- Cylinder four-cylinder engine could push Ducati to exceed 400 km / h this year.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Pirro referred to the end of May, when the big straight on the Mugello circuit was given MotoGP, as the height at which you can reach the impressive record: “In Qatar, the straight is barely more than a kilometer . This means that you will go from 80 to 360 km / h in about 800 meters. Imagine we have another 500 meters of acceleration. “