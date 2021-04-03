Marcelo warns of political crisis: “We already have the pandemic and the economic and social” President

The President of the Republic returned this Saturday to warn of a political crisis scenario in Portugal. “Crisis, crisis, two are enough for us. We already have the pandemic and the economic and social. Adding another crisis to these crises makes no sense at all, ”he said after visiting the Quinta Alegre home in Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa in the capital, when asked by journalists about the open conflict with the government the promulgation of diplomas in social assistance approved by António Costa against the will of the executive.

The appeal came after Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa accepted his “concern” about a “fourth wave” of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe. “We have to do everything we can to prevent fourth place in Portugal,” he said, calling for a concerted effort to “avoid setbacks that would be dramatic for the lives of all of us”.

A new phase of deflation begins on Monday in Portugal with the reopening of schools, terraces, museums, fairs and gyms in the 2nd and 3rd cycle. Traffic between the counties will resume on Tuesday, which is restricted during Easter week.

“Let us all do everything in our power to ensure that the R does not increase, the transferability does not increase, the number of cases does not increase and the number of inpatients and patients in the intensive care unit stabilizes or decreases, as it has in the past Times has happened “. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa says that” April is crucial for this purpose “and takes advantage of the fact that it is an” intensive month of vaccination “.