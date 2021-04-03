Lille defeated PSG in the French capital and took the lead in international football

Lille defeated PSG in the French capital and took the lead in international football

With Portuguese José Fonte, Tiago Djaló and Renato Sanches on the grid, Lille went to the French capital to win PSG 1-0 and isolated themselves at the top of the league.

A goal from Canadian Jonathan David (20 minutes) earned first place for the formation of Lille, three points ahead of the three-time French champions.

On a discouraged afternoon for Neymar and Mbappé, PSG (where Portuguese Danilo Pereira was out due to injury) couldn’t undo the result and were even close to scoring the second goal in the final minutes.

Before the final whistle, Neymar and Tiago Djaló were sent off after a kick that earned them a second yellow card.