Lenine in the “Eneida” | opinion

Yes, you can already conclude that my interest in current affairs is low and protest here in the comments. Yes, I am not particularly angry with either the President of the Republic or the Prime Minister. Yes, I am concerned with the pandemic like everyone else, but I have nothing to add to the known, let alone the unknown. Yes, I think it is a civil abuse that more millions go to Novo Banco. Yes, I have an opinion on Socrates and I hope you don’t need to have a sinister opinion on justice in Portugal. And finally, I do not suffer from what is called writer’s block in the Anglo-Saxon world, that is, because I cannot write, I simply lack the patience to find anything interesting in this gray and narrative narrative that has accentuated the pandemic public life itself is very little brilliant. I admit that this can be good for fiction, Coetzee or Philip Roth wrote well in this emotional and intellectual desert. Nor is it escapism because I am not escaping anything, but simply walking around with the advantage of traveling to the foreign country that is a thing of the past.