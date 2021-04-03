Jesus says that Vlachodimos did not speak at the right time but will not punish him SL Benfica

Jesus says that Vlachodimos did not speak at the right time but will not punish him SL Benfica

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus said on Saturday that Vlachodimos did not speak at the right time when expressing his desire to change clubs at the end of the season but assured that he would not punish the footballer.

The coach responded to the Greek player’s statements during the press conference to mark the start of the game with Marítimo in Seixal and emphasized that he had the player who he understood only “had an opinion about what he plans for his future. ”.

“It was not the right time to say it because when there are players in the national teams, they have to talk about the national teams, not the clubs. And I talk to everyone. He’s on the Portuguese team, he talks about the team. There is nothing to talk about clubs, ”said the coach of the“ incarnate ”.

In addition, Vlachodimos will not be punished for his statements, not least because “removing him from the team would be the natural punishment”, but the player “has this opinion”, precisely “because he is not playing”.

However, Jesus stressed that he had not given the goalkeeper an explanation to remove him from the team by replacing Helton Leite and took the opportunity to remind himself that he was not admitting that the players were his Question options.

“Why [de o ter tirado da equipa] for “Ody” [Odysseas Vlachodimos] it is exactly the same as for others. I don’t ask a player why I’m using them to play, and I don’t allow any player to ask me why they aren’t playing. These are my decisions, I am the coach and nothing else, ”the coach dismissed.

On Monday, Marítimo, Jorge Jesus, remembered that he has already eliminated “Sporting” this season [da Taça de Portugal] and won on [Estádio do] Dragon “to justify that his current ranking – penultimate place in the championship -” has nothing to do with the team’s worth “.

In addition, the coach expects a Marítimo to appear uninhibited in the Estádio da Luz and try to “surprise in a counterattack or in the setball” and not lose anything.

“When these teams play against the ‘big ones’, they are games where every point is important from the start and they are much more relaxed from an emotional point of view than in the games where they have to win to win from their position. He will be a lot freer if he has to win the three points, he will try to score and will play with most of the players behind the ball in 5-4-1, ”analyzed.

Benfica welcomes Marítimo on Monday at 7 pm in a game of the 25th round of the 1st football league, in which, according to the coach, “there are still goals to be conquered”.

“We are in a crucial phase of the championship and depending on the classification that Benfica takes, results have to be looked for in order to regain the top spots,” recalls Jesus.

The “Incarnations” follow in third place in the championship, three points from FC Porto and 13 from Sporting, which leads the competition.