Fanatic Times and Resilience Plans – Lessons for Future Opinion

Amos Oz, in one of his essays, which was included in the publication Caros Fanáticos, quotes Winston Churchill’s definition of the fanatic: “A fanatic is a person who never changes his mind or lets the subject change.” Fanaticism has no political, cultural or even scientific color. What identifies and moves fanatics is the obsession to “save” by all means that part of humanity that fortunately ignores them, having never heard of them. The pandemic we are facing has spawned a veritable army of fanatics that thrive in the media and society. The arguments they use are presented in a coherent and informed manner so as not to be questioned. It is about forcing a discourse that is summed up in the imperative and always urgent obligation to alert humanity to the discovery of new facts that will destroy us if we do not follow what they recommend. All of this makes it difficult and even impossible to retrospectively check in the times of uncertainty we live in. Who will check the next day or have time to check what the last fanatic said the day before? Fanaticism has no horizon and no future because it does not build anything, only imposes indisputable “truths” and never recommends thoughtful solutions, but promotes radical attitudes.

At this stage, the most serious problem with fanaticism is not to encourage this blind acceptance, but rather to prevent critical thinking and the ability to develop solutions in order to jointly overcome this terrible crisis in which we find ourselves.

Yuval Harari recently published an article in the Financial Times highlighting the three main lessons learned from this year of the pandemic compared to earlier ones like the 1918 Spanish flu. The first is the importance of the digital infrastructures currently in place, also taking into account the differences between countries and continents. The second problem is the fragility of public health systems, which have hitherto been the poor relatives of health financing around the world. The third thing that will be vital to human survival is the creation of a global surveillance system that can monitor and prevent pandemics.

The word resilience, which has been used in the European Plan, indicates that it will be able to absorb a serious shock, like this pandemic, and return to its pre-pandemic state. This is the great challenge for the European Union in the decades to come. But is it about solving the problems identified in Harari’s three lessons? In part because the pandemic has exposed these weaknesses in obvious ways and they need to be addressed as soon as possible. But if we stop there, we lose the only way to move, not to “a new normal” but to “a normal that is really new”.

Yuval Harari ends his article by stating that if we fail, it will be a failure of humanity and, more precisely, of politics. For this we need a national policy that is anchored in our European roots and that combats fanaticism through the feasibility of concrete measures, such as those contained in the National Restructuring and Resilience Plan, which must be assessed and examined by all sectors of civil society before they are applied. Only together can we face the difficult future that lies ahead of us in the post-pandemic period.