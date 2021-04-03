Digital forms to report the results of self-tests for sale in pharmacies are not yet available Coronavirus

It is envisaged that the results of tests carried out by citizens at home will be reported using electronic forms created for this purpose or, alternatively, in positive or inconclusive cases, by calling the SNS24 line. Although the tests have already reached hundreds of pharmacies and drug stores on Thursday and Friday, the forms that should be created are not yet available on the https://covid19.min-saude.pt website.

The existence of the forms is foreseen in a joint circular issued on March 19 by the Director General for Health and the President of Infarmed and the National Health Institute Dr. Ricardo Jorge (INSA) Find out the reason for the delay after receiving a laconic reply from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) and from the other two bodies that issued the circular that did not even state when the forms should be available.

“Anyone who achieves a positive or inconclusive result in a self-test should call the SNS24 center (808 24 24 24), which will forward it according to the definitions in the DGS standards and in the joint circular,” says the answer. This underlines this that the SNS24 “is ready to properly refer users who get positive or inconclusive results on the SARS-CoV-2 self-tests.” Adding, “In addition, the implementation of a digital solution will facilitate the report forms which is to be made available in due course, as also provided for in the same circular, and which will act as a supplement to the SNS24. “

However, it does not explain the reasons for the delay in the forms, nor that the lack of these forms makes it impossible to report the tests carried out that gave a negative result, as unlike positive and inconclusive cases, these should not be reported about the SNS24 line. “The negative results must be submitted in electronic form so that they are available in due course. The announcement of these results is also important for the monitoring of the national test activities ”, explains the joint circular.

Without the universe of tests being carried out, it is impossible to know an important indicator of the evolution of the pandemic, the positivity rate, which shows how many positives there are in every 100 tests carried out. This was one of the indicators that skyrocketed between late December and early January, even before Portugal saw the worst peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which on January 28th had the most new cases, almost 16,500 positive.

On January 1, 2021, the positivity rate reached 49.9% and on December 25, 2020, 47.1% – the two highest values ​​of all time associated with fewer tests on New Years Eve and Christmas. International recommendations state that this value should not exceed 4% so that the pandemic does not get out of control. On March 22, the average positivity was 1.3% after seven days, according to calculations by mathematician Carlos Antunes from the Faculty of Science at the University of Lisbon.

The Pingo Doce parapharmacies and Soanes chain of fountains, [grupo proprietário do PÚBLICO] started selling quick self-tests this Thursday to check for infection with the new coronavirus. This type of rapid antigen test arrived at pharmacies on Friday. A first batch of 500 pharmacies is already submitting self-tests in all districts of the continent. This weekend they will also reach the autonomous regions, ”Alliance Healthcare said in a statement sent to the press.

In this first phase, pharmacies are guaranteed 120,000 tests, a number that increases as demand increases. The tests can be sold in boxes of 25 or individually, an option not yet available at all points of sale. The price of the exams depends on the point of sale, but Well’s has announced that each exam in their parapharmaceuticals will cost 6.99. In the Pingo Doce health rooms, each test is slightly cheaper (€ 6.79), but at this initial stage the product will only be available in boxes of 25 tests at a final price of € 169.75. Tests can be sold without a prescription and can be bought by anyone aged 18 and over.