Covid-19: The Argentine President was vaccinated with Sputnik V | tested positive for coronavirus

Argentine President Alberto Fernández, who had completed Sputnik V’s vaccination against Covid-19, announced on Friday (early Saturday morning in mainland Portugal) that he had a positive result on a rapid antigen test to detect the SARS virus have CoV-2, which has decided to isolate itself preventively.

“I wanted to tell you that at the end of today, when I had a fever record of 37.3 ° C and a slight headache, I did an antigen test that was positive,” wrote the Argentine head of state on the Twitter social network.

Alberto Fernández, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Friday, added that although he was still waiting for the PCR test to be confirmed, he wanted to isolate himself preventively, “according to the current protocol and according to the [seu] personal doctor ”, but assured that he is fine.

“I’m physically fine and although I would have loved to end my birthday without this news, I’m in a good mood too,” he wrote.

Fernández received the first dose of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V on January 21, after completing the vaccination schedule with the second dose.

The Russian center responsible for making the vaccine regretted this Saturday that the Argentine president had tested positive and wished him a speedy recovery.

“We are sad about what happened. Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against infections and 100% against severe cases. If the infection is confirmed, the vaccination will guarantee a quick recovery with no serious symptoms, ”the Russian Ministry of Health’s Gamaleya Center for Microbiology and Epidemiology wrote on Twitter.

Argentina – with 45 million inhabitants – started the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 at the end of December.

The government decided to give priority to giving the first dose of the drug after the second dose was postponed by three months for all types of vaccines, according to Spanish news agency Efe.

Since the pandemic began, Argentina has counted more than 2.3 million confirmed cases and about 56,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The country peaked in contagion last October with 18,326 cases, with the number of infections falling until March when the current ascending curve began.