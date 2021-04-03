Children’s crosses were worn in the Vatican by the Pope Europe

The traditional Via Crucis in Rome, chaired by Pope Francis on Good Friday evening, was the focus of the children this year. As representatives of the little ones from all over the world in a St. Peter’s Square, which was painted more by people than in 2020, the intentions of the 14 stations of the Via Sacra were written by children and their concerns reported. The authors of the texts were the same as those who carried the cross in the Vatican.

Torches were placed on the floor to trace the way to the basilica through the 14 stations around the obelisk, forming a large shining cross. There was a drawing and a prayer at each stage of the ordeal. The penultimate meditation painted the reality of more than a year of the Covid-19 pandemic and told of the pain of a child who had lost their grandfather to the disease.

At the end, greeted by the Pope, the little ones who wrote the messages and represent all the children of the world belong to two groups of Boy Scouts, two homes for disadvantaged children and an institution that welcomes children with disabilities.

Unlike this year, Pope Francis’ prayer was silent in 2020, including in St. Peter’s Square due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Via Sacra, traditionally held at the Colosseum in Rome, had a single group of people at the time who took turns carrying the cross that the Pope held at the final stop.