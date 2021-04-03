André Silva’s goal leads to a home defeat against Dortmund | International football

A goal by André Silva in the last few moments was worth an important 2-1 win for Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund (where he also moved to the Portuguese Raphael Guerreiro). The visitors strengthened the fourth place in the ranking in Germany and increased the advantage to fifth place, exactly the opponent this Saturday, to seven points.

The visiting team had an advantage after an own goal by Nico Schulz in the 11th minute, but Mats Hummels equalized the game over the break. When the tie seemed the most likely outcome, the Portuguese striker, supported by Filip Kostic (a very successful pair at Eintracht this season), sealed the win and the three points went to the Frankfurt side.

Eintracht retained the four disadvantages of their first podium when Wolfsburg won 1-0 at home against Cologne. What is certain is that André Silva’s team will recover a little for one of the two best Bundesliga clubs, Bayern Munich or Leipzig, who face each other on this Saturday afternoon.

Remaining games have already been played on this Saturday: Augsburg-Hoffenheim, 2: 1; Bayer Leverkussen-Schalke 04, 2-1; Mainz 05-Aeminia Bielefeld, 1-1.