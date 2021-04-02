To love without need | timeline

PÚBLICO is not compatible with Internet Explorer 10 or lower. Please update your browser.

The drama of upbringing is always the same: someone is taught to be independent, and when that person becomes independent, he no longer needs whoever taught him to be.

April 2, 2021

