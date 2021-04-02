To love without need | timeline
PÚBLICO is not compatible with Internet Explorer 10 or lower. Please update your browser.
The drama of upbringing is always the same: someone is taught to be independent, and when that person becomes independent, he no longer needs whoever taught him to be.
More from Miguel Esteves Cardoso
Highlighted
Print output
April 2, 2021
See more
opinion
Receive notifications when we publish text by this author or on the topics of this article.
These are the authors and subjects that you have chosen to follow. You can turn notifications on or off.
×