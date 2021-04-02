Tic-Tac on the moratoria continues (and we whistle to the side) | opinion

A week ago the Banco de Portugal published updated information on moratoria. On the corporate side, every third euro was covered by default in January. The total is 24 billion euros. On the budget side, there was one euro, which was covered by a moratorium for every six loans, for a total of 20 billion euros. In the accommodation and tourism sector, two loans cover more than one euro as standard. According to data released this week by the European Banking Authority, only Spain and Italy had a higher default amount in December. France, whose economy is ten times the size, suffered the same default as Portugal.