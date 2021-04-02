There is more value than stamp duty opinion

Parliament, the media and the tax authorities are carefully investigating the case of non-payment of stamp duty on the sale of a portfolio of six hydropower plants in the hydrographic basin of the Douro River. The closing of this transaction was announced on December 17, 2020 and the transaction was announced on December 19, 2019. Whether there is a crime or not, energy is only discussed a posteriori in Portugal. Strange way of life: “When you don’t know where you are going / why are you so persistent in running?”

Taxes are of course the steering wheel of political driving (tax means tax in German, but also steering wheel). And with the exception of Sloterdijk, nobody today seems to believe in Proudhon’s axiom, which is set out in his Théorie de l’impôt (1861), according to which the equalization of wealth does not depend on the initiative of the state, but only on the intelligence and will of the citizens who approve of the tax ”. Therefore, in times of political cinema and the pandemic, nothing is more appropriate than revisiting the seal, especially the seventh.

However, this strict concern for tax revenues, which is highly praised as a general principle, should not make us forget the old aphorism of the president with apocalyptic flair that “there is more life than the budget”. In this case, it is appropriate to recognize that there is more value than stamp duty. An uncalculated value; Some will even say they are incalculable when referring to the local collection gem.

The small portfolio of six systems now sold consists of three river systems in the international Douro and three reservoir systems with pumps. The first turbinate the water that flows, which is, so to speak, the Douro River, which arrives there after crossing the reservoirs upstream in Spain. This includes Aldeadávila, one of the largest pumped hydropower plants in Europe. When it came into service, it was actually the largest in Europe for many years. A monument to Spanish engineering, but also to its diplomacy, which in the 1950s convinced the Portuguese government to accept the least productive part of the international Douro – the one where the three plants were installed. Nothing that could compromise the good relationship between the leaders of the two countries: on October 17, 1964, Franco and Salazar witnessed the official inauguration of the plant. Small historical detail: The “Agreement between Portugal and Spain regulating the use of hydropower in the international sections of the Douro and its tributaries” was approved and published in the State Gazette of October 23, 1964. Subsequently …

As in September 1864, “Her Majesty the Queen of the Hespanten and Her Majesty El Rei of Portugal and the Algarves, taking into account the state of consternation in which many peoples find themselves in the borders of both kingdoms because there is no well-defined demarcation of the territory “, celebrated the border treaty, which stipulated in Appendix I” Regulation on the rivers bordering on both nations “that” it will not be legal to build on these rivers, on their banks or on their islands, works of any kind, that impede navigation or alter the course of the water or in any way condemn the conditions of these rivers for common and public use. “Exactly a century later, the course of electrical history changed without” unrest “.

In 2001, the governments of Portugal and Spain decided to change the course of history again and start building the Iberian electricity market (Mibel). Together they called on the regulatory authorities in both countries to present a “model for the organization of the Iberian electricity market”. The document was submitted after a joint public consultation in both countries (probably a unique example of Iberian institutional cooperation) in March 2002 and ended with a series of questions for policy makers, namely:

“The existence of hydropower plants of different owners in cascade, that is, using all or part of the same water flow to generate electrical energy, poses some difficulties for the efficient operation of the market and the electrical system itself. It would be useful if the procedures for the use of water resources were explicitly set by the Spanish and Portuguese administrations, on the basis of proposals from the companies that own hydroelectric plants, but also taking into account the environmental and water management objectives to manage the To make hydropower production completely transparent and non-discriminatory. “

Apparently the procedures were not explicitly stated. What is the market power of the plants before the trio? Please don’t ask. Surely it was discounted from the price paid by the buyer. Let’s be discreet and forget that there are other international flows managed with the same procedural accuracy.

In addition, there are the three pumping stations in the reservoir, including the notorious Foz Tua, which was only operated for two years in the portfolio of the first owner, although it had received the seal of “High Hydroelectric Potential” in 2006 from a profound government with knowledge of the country’s hydropower potential in the diverse meanings of the physical, political, financial and economic potential concept.

Everything will work. If you don’t run, there are plenty of high-debt candidates out there. The legislature has already fulfilled its mandate flawlessly

In an electrical system that is increasingly dominated by intermittent power plants (wind and sun), the storage that these pump power plants provide has increasing value. How much is this storage capacity worth to the system? Please don’t ask. The plant owner is free to pump and turbine the water whenever he wants in order to optimize the operation of his portfolio. If your strategy jeopardizes security of supply in the country or increases electricity prices in the market there, we will conduct a further investigation after the fact to explain what happened. In principle, it would not have been the first time that such an episode would have occurred in Europe – even the Swiss have made the mistake of believing that private agents are concerned with security of supply as a public good.

Energy storage is a private good, isn’t it? Water will be a public good, but the concession contracts must have served the public interest, right? Nobody doubts that Portugal is the most transparent and efficient country in managing concession contracts, just as nobody doubts that the manufacturer will pay the IRC and all applicable taxes without ruse. Please do not ask to define clear rules a priori, this is against our principles: as much a posteriori as possible, both a priori and necessary. In addition, these ex ante rules should be negotiated with Spain under Mibel, which is known to be very complex, especially with governments of the same political color.

Everything will work. If things don’t go well, there are many candidates with a high potential to blame: competition authority, regulatory authority for energy services, national agency for the energy sector EPE, general directorate for energy and geology, etc. The legislature, this one, fulfilled his mandate flawlessly as early as 1864 when he stated that “in order to maintain and maintain the good status of the rivers, there will be an annual recognition of the same rivers in accordance with the general provision in Article XXV of the Treaty of Boundaries. As a result, the Spanish Alcaides and Administradores de Concelho Portuguezez, accompanied by ad hoc delegates, will examine the stretch of river in the extension that corresponds to their jurisdiction every August. “Unfortunately, it is said that the analysis of the regulatory effects on which this legislative text of incomparable anthropological and ethnographic value is based has been lost in the archives of the Diplomatic Institute. Today’s legislature couldn’t do better; except maybe to add “good condition”, “and resilience” later.