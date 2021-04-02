The Netherlands suspends the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in children under 60 from coronavirus

The Netherlands suspends the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in children under 60 from coronavirus

The Netherlands has temporarily suspended the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in people under 60 after the death of a woman who received the vaccine, the Dutch Ministry of Health announced this Friday.

After the announcement, around 10,000 vaccinations against Dutch healthcare professionals under the age of 60, scheduled for next week, were canceled, according to the ANP agency.

“We have to be careful, so it is advisable to press the pause button as a precaution,” said Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

The decision was made after new reports from the Lareb Center for Pharmacovigilance were released and the issue was discussed with health officials.

The Lareb Pharmacovigilance Center announced on Friday that five cases of thrombosis-related low platelet counts were reported, including one woman who died, following inoculation with the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to the center, the reactions occurred about seven to ten days after vaccination.

“They are women between the ages of 25 and 65. Three patients had severe pulmonary embolism. One woman died and another had a brain haemorrhage too, ”he said.

Around 400,000 people in the Netherlands have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and the reported cases are “comparable” to some reported in Europe, according to the Lareb Center for Pharmacovigilance. The suspension is expected to last until April 7th, when the European Medicines Agency (EMA) provides further guidance on the matter.

The announcement comes after Germany stopped using the vaccine in people under the age of 60, much like other countries like Canada did.

In France, the family of a 38-year-old woman who died of thrombosis after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine has requested an investigation, her lawyer told AFP.

“This is a complaint against X because we have no evidence against an identified person for manslaughter,” said Étienne Boittin, adding that this qualification “can develop according to the elements of the file”.

The attorney said the family “is not about to make or raise any liabilities, they just want clarification” about what happened.

The young woman was vaccinated in mid-March because she works at a medical-educational institute for the disabled and has no particular health problems, she added.

The UK recorded 30 cases of blood clots across 18.1 million vaccines

The UK health authority has identified 30 rare blood clots cases among 18.1 million people who received AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in the UK but insists on the benefits of this medicine.

The risks associated with blood clots are “very small,” the Medicines and Health Authority (MHRA) said Friday, arguing that the population could get the vaccine.

The 30 cases occurred in 18.1 million people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK in late March, and 22 of them corresponded to cerebral vein thrombus and eight other blood clotting problems with low platelet counts.

One of the members of the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee in charge of the UK vaccination plan, Adam Finn, affirmed that the vaccine “is by far the safest option to reduce the risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19” .

The agency said there were no records of clotting problems in people vaccinated with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

Last month, several countries, including Portugal, stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine due to reports of blood clots forming after inoculation. However, most of them resumed vaccination after the EMA rated the vaccine as “safe and effective”.

As of March 22, the EMA was aware of 62 cases of venous thrombosis in the cavernous sinus, which appear to be related to the use of the vaccine AstraZeneca covid-19, which is registered in the European Economic Area (countries of the European Union as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway).