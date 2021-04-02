The impact of worker support is evolving at the pace of deflation Green Receipts
As the government adheres to the deconefinition plan, the number of independent workers and company executives who can ask for assistance to reduce activity – the social benefit that is at the center of the constitutional divergence between the president and the prime minister – should decrease, as the majority of this support only applies to those who are obliged to close (for employees who are subject to the cessation of activity or the obligation to close facilities and establishments).