The conference inferno signed the minutes of the debauchery song

A keyboard, a synthesizer and a voice are exactly what Conference Hell needs to be what they want to be. Without guitars and drums, they can be punk. Without light reflected in mirror balls, they can be disco. Without heavy machinery, they are herb. And without going into the abyss, they can also be black. All of these nuances can be seen in Ata Saturna, which was released in February. After an EP that she created, the duo’s first album, now turned into a trio, perfectly serves as a portrait of a Porto made up of bands from different musical universes, but where everyone meets, without walls, without complexes and without Trends to follow.