SketchTour Portugal Reload: Back to Portugal for writing and drawing | tourism

It’s a new way to discover Portugal. The second edition of SketchTour Portugal combines illustration with literature, combining the drawings of twenty domestic and foreign sketchers with the narratives of eleven writers to traverse scenarios and landscapes of the country and elevate them to reality and fiction.

Whether in black and white or in color, seven regions of Portugal will serve as the backdrop for portraits and stories designed to “promote supply and literary tourism,” while showing that the country is ready to welcome those looking for “assets, which continue to make Portugal the travel destination of choice, ”it said in a statement. The initiative emerged in 2017 from a partnership between Turismo de Portugal and Urban Sketchers, a non-profit organization promoting artists who draw and illustrate places.

The first stage of SketchTour Portugal Reload takes place between April 7th and 12th and takes the writer Marcela Costa and the French sketcher Charline Moreau to Madeira, where Luís Araújo, President of Turismo de Portugal, is also present as the host.

The ultimate goal of the national initiative is to create hundreds of drawings and stories, as was done in the first edition. This time, however, the focus is also on building ten webisodes (a series that is exclusively intended for transmission on the Internet). , a documentary and an illustrated book., with a foreword by Mia Couto.

SketchTour Portugal

The eleven Portuguese authors and writers who will accompany the draftsmen across Portugal come from different generations, but have one purpose: “To expand the Urban Sketchers’ drawings with their words and stories and to inspire future trips to Portuguese and foreigners . “

In addition to Madeira, SketchTour Portugal Reload will also visit the Algarve, Alentejo, central Portugal, the Azores, Porto and the north, as well as the Lisbon region – a date to be announced. Among the international cartoonists, the initiative highlights the collaboration between Lapin, Stefano Faravelli, Ian Fennelly, Simo Capecchi, Nina Johansson and Reham Ali.

In addition to the Portuguese-speaking writers and authors, we can count on the stories of Mia Couto, José Luís Peixoto, Dulce Maria Cardoso, Afonso Cruz, Gonçalo Cadilhe, Rui Cardoso Martins, Sérgio Godinho and Marcela Costa, Matilde Campilho and Jacinto Lucas Pires in addition to Marcela Costa .

The SketchTour Portugal website is regularly updated with the results of the various trips of the project and with a soundscape library to “create a new perception of experiences and destinations through more accessible content”.