Quinta do Côtto: One of the great Douro reds is back | review

A few years ago, when I was still drinking wine without any professional commitment, I heard the wolves howling in the Montesinho Natural Park with biologists from this reserve and colleagues from Asturias who were devoting themselves to the study and conservation of the brown bear. It was an unforgettable experience. One of the Portuguese biologists mimicked the wolf’s howl perfectly and from the valley floor came the pack’s response, a howl that penetrated us in Montesinho’s silence as something sacred and mysterious and left us, at least me, with chicken skin.