On the Path to Grief in a Pandemic: How Do You Overcome Guilt? | Coronavirus

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Covid-19 can easily be viewed as a leading cause of guilt, from transmitting the virus to losing those we love most. Guilt is appropriate when you intentionally harm someone. In most cases, it is a signal to act – to make amends, to apologize and try to improve some aspect of our lives, to counsel grieving experts.

José Eduardo Rebelo, founder of the Association to Support People in Grief (APELO), explains: “There are two very different concepts about grief and about the need to overcome it. The concept of guilt and responsibility ”. Guilt is something “intimate, of an individual’s moral nature” and seems to be a feeling people cannot get rid of knowing that they passed the virus on to their grandparents or parents and did not withstand the disease. The idea is ingrained that they cannot feel good or return to normal, that grief cannot be made healthy because they believe it is the cause of that suffering.

As Maria do Céu Martins, a grief therapist, tends to feel, guilt is unreal. Even so, “people have a great tendency to blame themselves”. When the guilt is real, he defends “only one way, the way of forgiveness” under certain circumstances. However, this has a “variable time for each person” which corresponds to the time “each person must live to be reunited, balanced and restructured after a loss with profound emotional effects”.

Here are some strategies for overcoming guilt, grief, and forgiveness:

Accept the reality of loss

Often guilt arises from the need for people to find justification for everything that happens to them. It is therefore important to “bring to the table the realization that life is unpredictable,” argues Maria do Céu Martins. It is a process of “a lot of conversation, a lot of rationalization of events and life experiences, which means that this acceptance of unpredictability does not create an even greater disturbance that makes it impossible for people to reorganize”.

Accepting the reality of loss can take a long time and have multiple contours as it involves not only intellectual acceptance but also emotional acceptance. Accept the loss and understand why the result was that. In this case, guilt for passing the virus on to someone you love can “take many forms of real guilt,” but it needs to be demystified because “it is not accurate”.

Understand that there was no intentionality

It’s a virus, it behaves differently for different people, and it’s not transmitted on purpose. The memory exercise must be done to internalize that the best possible has been done, that the contagion was not intentional. José Eduardo Rebelo points out that “one thing is to feel guilty, another is to be responsible” and when it comes to the transmission of a virus there are no responsible.

Sadness

Grief represents a different time for each person and depends on a number of factors such as the relationship with the one who has been lost, the circumstances of the loss, the personality of each individual, and the existence of support or social network. The role of the peer support group is to “listen unconditionally and not judge others,” advises José Eduardo Rebelo.

Healthy grief goes through various stages towards acceptance, it is a slow but possible healing process, and it has to be done. The specialist explains the process using a picture: It is like “Millions of us who connect us in an affective bond” slowly being released.

Finding meaning in life

“The question of the meaning of life and knowing what role we play in the world is extremely important,” emphasizes Maria do Céu Martins and sums up that this path has to begin “always” and “how we react” It depends on the importance we attach to things, ”he explains.

Being able to give meaning to even the things that are “bad and hurt us” is the “way to be in control,” he defends. It is important to have this attitude towards things, even if the path is slow: “It is what helps us to find other meanings, other meanings, in order to continue to grow as a person and to incorporate these experiences into our existence to let “.

I seek forgiveness

Attaining forgiveness is not unattainable as it may seem at certain times. It is an intrinsic personal forgiveness that is achieved after “our behavior and intentions have been very well analyzed and it is established that we do not control everything we want to control, that time is always progressive and therefore we cannot return” , Maria do Céu Martins argues, adding that “we can always change the future path and can only act according to our own behavior”. Gradually this concept has to be absorbed, one has to “absorb the losses we have”.

“We have to be able to forgive ourselves,” stresses the therapist, emphasizing that this is “a slow, gradual and complicated path”.

The path of grief is an essentially individual process that ends when the person has completed the phase of grief, when one can think of the person who died without pain, can remember happy memories and reinvest their feelings in life and life. José Eduardo Rebelo affirms that “grief is always done” and guilt is “episodic” and in many cases is part of the way. The grief is getting from a “tsunami to a safe beach” while it takes, he concludes.

Text edited by Bárbara Wong