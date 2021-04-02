Nine Portuguese in WPT opening tournament | paddle

Roughly three and a half months after completing the Masters Final in Menorca, the season-end tournament on the World Padel Tour, the world’s most important paddling route, returns this Sunday with the Adeslas Madrid Open 2021, the first of 18 stages that it runs nine months through six countries, including Portugal. With many changes between the main male and female teams, the WPT opening event will count on the participation of nine Portuguese.

After a year of constraints and setbacks, 2021 promises to be an intense year in terms of WPT competitiveness and news. Looking at the eight doubles seeded, the 2021 Adeslas Madrid Open will be the debut of several new top teams, with three men in the “top 5” team: the expected and promising company between Fernando Vorteileguín and Sanyo Gutiérrez, the union of the Brazilian Left Pablo Lima with the talented Agustín Tapia and the Spanish-Argentinian duo between Paquito Navarro and Martín Di Nenno.

The biggest revolution among the top doubles, however, took place with women: in relation to the start of the 2020 WPT, the only team that remained loyal was that formed by the twin sisters Alayeto.

With the couple dominating the final stretch (Gemma Triay joined the well-known Alejandra Salazar and Lucia Sainz with the promising Bea González), the 2021 Adeslas Madrid Open will be an excellent test balloon for this year’s season, both of which are Portuguese women Competition in the world padel elite will also have new partners.

Sofia Araújo, number 17 in the rankings and “reveal player” at WPT 2020, will have the reliable Spaniard Eli Amatriain by her side. The Lisbon resident and the athlete from Logroño are trained padel by Manu Martin, one of Spain’s most renowned technicians.

The preseason was more difficult for Ana Catarina Nogueira. The WPT # 13 player from Porto announced in December that she would play with “Cata” Tenorio, a 45-year-old Argentinian who attended six circuit finals in 2017 and 2018. Last week, however, “Nogy” announced the early end of the relationship with the Argentine and a new partner: the Spaniard Teresa Navarro, who once surpassed the round of 16 in 2020.

Nine national paddle players are registered on the boards of the Adeslas Madrid Open 2021, and four Portuguese are in action on Sunday. The first players are Vasco Pascoal and Miguel Deus, who will play against the Argentine Federico Mouriño and the Spaniard Raul Lopez from 10:30 a.m.

An hour later, it’s Nuno, the other Deus brother’s turn, to take part in the WPT. The Lisbon player will partner with veteran Catalan Guillermo Casal, who once managed to step into the main frame in 2020. Deus and Casal meet a more routine couple: the Spaniard Adriá Mercadal and Jesús Bohorquez.

The last to be active in the men’s team is Diogo Rocha, who has direct access to the second round of the pre-qualification. The national champions will take to the track with Catalan Javier Redondo at 5:00 p.m. and the opponents will not be known until Sunday morning.

Margarida Fernandes and Patrícia Ribeiro, who have already played in WPT games, will again stand side by side on the world circuit, making their debut on Monday in 2021. The Portuguese will compete in the first round of the pre-qualification and from 1 pm will have a difficult test against two Italians from the “Top 100”: Carlotta Vannicelli and Carolina Gallorini.

At 2 p.m. it is Catarina Vilela’s turn. Portuense will work with another Italian from the “Top 100” Ana María Ruiz (97th) and compete against two Spanish women with the best placement: Marta Borrero and Alba Rodríguez.

Sofia Araujo and Ana Catarina Nogueira have seeded player status and step straight into the main frame, starting the match on Wednesday. The first to take action will be Araújo. The player on the left meets the Spaniards Anna Cortiles and Ana Fernández Fuentes at 3 p.m. and is a favorite.

The last debut will be Ana Catarina Nogueira. The Porto player starts at 4:00 p.m. with the game against one of the doubles that will be qualified via qualifying.