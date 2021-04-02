Is only Iceland better than Portugal in terms of pandemic control indicators? | Evidence of the facts

The sentence

“In this third wave we made it, with great sacrifice, determination and persistence, from the days when we became the worst in the world to the situation we are in today, when in Europe only Iceland is better than Portugal.” “.

The context

During the presentation of the next phase of the lack of definition, the Prime Minister again thanked the Portuguese “for the way in which they have together managed to control this pandemic”. In the press conference following the Council of Ministers, António Costa said that Portugal’s good results “should make us proud”. The Prime Minister even mentioned that after the fact that Portugal was one of the worst in the world, only Iceland is better than Portugal in terms of the epidemiological situation.

The facts

According to the risk matrix published this Thursday by the General Directorate of Health (DGS), Portugal currently has a transferability index of 0.94 and an incidence of 65.3 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. Transferability parameters are also the tools that are used in other countries to assess the respective epidemiological situations.

According to the weekly report by the National Health Institute Ricardo Jorge (Insa) published last Friday, Portugal combined an incidence of less than 120 and an R

Below Portugal in the matrix published by Insa, only Iceland, whose R