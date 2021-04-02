How was jihadism implemented in Mozambique? | opinion

With attacks since October 2017, the West is now awakening (with the death of foreigners and the withdrawal of Total) to the problem that has plagued northern Mozambique with militarized cells since the end of 2015. Currently, more than 759 attacks are attributed to Al-Shabaab (movement sworn allegiance to Daesh), with more than 2,500 dead, including more than 1,340 civilians, violent extremism is not new to the Mozambican people. With more than 700,000 internally displaced people, the question remains: How did jihadism establish itself in Mozambique?

This is a problem that has been imported (namely from Tanzania) and has benefited from exploiting the weaknesses in this region. Indeed the standardized illegal practice, namely the trade in gold and goods for sale in the so-called informal trade (explanation of the standardized discourse of this practice), the porosity of the borders, the group identity perceived as threatened, extreme poverty, lack of territorial cohesion, weak number of Elements of the security and defense forces and services, a regional identity superior to the national one, with the most widely spoken language in the region – Kiswahili – which brings the population closer to the cross-border zone (with Tanzania and Kenya) than to it the central power and for the admiration that the Tanzanian imams traditionally receive from the people of northern Mozambique for their rhetorical skills. However, it is not possible to say that his leadership is exclusively foreign and that several interlocutors come from northern Mozambique.

In a retrospective analysis, it is possible to identify the manifestation of Al-Shabaab in the Balama district only in religious terms at the hands of Sheikh SR when he returned from his studies in Tanzania. He asked for permission to set up his place of prayer in May 2007.

AI, treated locally as an Amir or leader, is from Cogolo, the son of a local sheikh, a respected businessman in the community and a dealer in motorized parts that he brought back from Tanzania. He will have joined the movement under the influence of the AS and AM sheikhs, Tanzanian spiritual leaders with whom he will have met on his business trips. AI mentally led around 15 young people in late 2015, and in November 2015 there was a riot by extremists that led to the destruction of alcoholic beverages in the town of Pangane, Macomia district, according to several local newspaper reports. The local leader’s rejection and apology was constant as he was Makonde and a Christian, which revealed complete disrespect and disdain for local and central government structures.

In June 2016 there were reports of the invasion of a mosque in Intutupué by young people from Chiúre. Two months later, the Quilterajo administration reported high dropout rates at Pequeué Elementary School to enter the madrasas. In October of this year, the population of Cogolo revolted against Al-Shabaab and destroyed the KI mosque. In December, the Macomia district recognized the presence of this violent extremist movement and called for government intervention, thereby devaluing what it is attributes of a rivalry between Islamic branches.

In May 2017, some people were arrested in Quissanga for disinformation, disregard for the state, and preaching radical Islam. In June, the arrest of three people from the Al-Shabaab sect in Macomia district was reported. Head of Pangane village in the surrounding areas so as not to be influenced. A month later, however, the Macomia police deny the existence of Al-Shabaab. Meanwhile, there are constant threats to close the Intutupué Complete Primary School. On October 5, 2017, the first major attack led by this movement takes place.

No wonder, then, the great knowledge that these elements have about the site, nor the existence of a base in 2019 in the Cogolo Forests between the Messalo River and the Chai administrative post, which is now owned by the FDS (Defense and Security Forces) were dismantled. Mozambican women with support from the local community.

There are reports of microcredit granted to young people to start their business, with financial support from AAM, SM and ASM, all of whom were born in Mocímboa da Praia. But there is also the arranged wedding report to allow for greater infiltration and acceptance by the local community as they would thus become part of respected and respected families in the region.

This analysis of the implantation process of the violent extremist movement up to the first armed attack reveals a strategy that can still be seen today in the expansion of the influence of Al-Shabaab to the provinces of Nampula and Niassa with the implantation of religious cells and only later militarized cells. This dynamic of recruitment and expansion of influence, as well as the escalation of violence, also merit consideration, which will soon be intended.

