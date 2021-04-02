Calanda’s streets are deserted but not silent Chronicle

I landed in Calanda about twenty years ago for a book. Or because of several. Or an even more believable hypothesis based on a series of circumstances that intersected. Aren’t you going to stop in so many places for various reasons that we often have no idea about? Argentinean Facundo Cabral, a hybrid of poet, composer, musician, singer and apparently philosopher, said his mother told him in due course that, aside from convictions, if he wanted to make God laugh, he would tell him about his plans .