Autism Spectrum Disorders: A “Marketing” Problem? | megaphone

Autism, this Friday we mark the day for your awareness. Ideally, this day shouldn’t have to exist, but we are still far from this reality. We are still in a reality where the word is as common as it is confusing to most.

I once had a discussion about why we use the word autism to refer to a person with level 1 autism, commonly known as high functioning autism, from those brilliant minds authorized to tell documentaries and films about their spectacular life story, while we use the same word when referring to individuals with level 3 autism who do not communicate, do not interact, and appear to have no interest and / or competence.

For those who are “outside” it is difficult to understand what they have in common, someone who may be a genius of mathematics, albeit with difficulties in social interaction and specifics, which in their case can be “manias of genius” become, and a person who doesn’t. He has expressive verbal language, in most cases doesn’t seem to understand what is being said to him, and spends the day fanning himself (at best) or banging his head against the walls.

I wonder how deeply I dive into this world of autism, which I’ve worked in for more than 11 years, in order to be able to identify the same basic traits in these two cases I’ve described. I remember during this discussion using a PowerPoint presentation full of references I confirmed that I was not invented to diagnose people who seemed so different. I also remember feeling like I needed more Ganesha style arms – an Indian god with multiple pairs of arms – because I felt like I needed my upper body to signal the central behavior of autism and a thousand arms, which could explain the various trajectories can exist beyond them.

After a long conversation, I think I managed to correct the ideas of my interlocutor and make it clear to him that the fact that one of the people did not speak the verbal language and hardly understood it was almost an “opportunity” and him no more or less made less autistic than the genius autist in the film, as both the main characteristics of autism – communication deficit and social interaction, and restricted and repetitive interests – and criteria that help validate the diagnosis, as is the case with sensory changes is, had in common. After I was convinced that there are indeed common characteristics between them, I got the following comment at the end: “The people diagnosed with autism don’t understand anything about marketing. If they understood, they would know that they should never give a word such a comprehensive meaning because that way it becomes meaningless and not really associated with any of the realities, nor can it be synonymous with so many and so different .

And so I take on this challenge to get more and more people to recognize these similarities because they prove that a diagnosis is not just about dramatically closing doors, but also opening up possibilities …

This made me think again: How important is this name and diagnosis in practice? How does this affect a parent hearing this diagnosis for the first time? Can we really explain the diversity that can result from it? Are we really focusing on the difficulties and skills this child / person has, rather than just the qualities that make them “autistic”? Without wanting to imply that I am afraid of the word because I am not, and even entirely in favor of its being used, I feel it is imperative to explain and demystify that a person is not autistic because she doesn’t speak because he has cognitive impairment, because he has a higher IQ, or because you also have epilepsy or hyperactivity. These are other qualities that person has as well. Everyone we work with and interact with people with autism is responsible for this (im) information, and we have a way to do it every day.

I might add that I think that I am increasingly convinced that this diversity that brings so much difficulty in communicating about what autism is and what that diagnosis can represent is the same one that binds me to this universe. I have the feeling that I myself am constantly looking for common patterns and characteristics in different people. And I can usually find it! Therefore it is clear to me why people in places that are so far removed from this “spectrum” are referred to as autistic. And so I take on the challenge of making these similarities visible to more and more people, because they prove that a diagnosis is not just the dramatic closing of doors, but also the opening of possibilities … If we manage to make that happen What makes someone a genius with autism can turn another person, apparently without skills, into the best at something that may still have to be invented.