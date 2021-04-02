A golf course was built on a Roman village in Vilamoura archeology

The soil that tourists walk on in Vilamoura today was also coveted by the Romans as well as the Visigoths and Muslims. The site’s archaeological past is shown at the Cerro da Villa Museum, which is next to the large yacht marina. The history of mankind, however, bypasses the crowds who are looking for the lifestyle that is imprinted in the tourist advertising “We have 5,000 years of history here”, announces the archaeologist Filipe Henriques and expects the museum to reopen on Monday. “I often tell my colleagues in the community: Cerro da Vila is Roman, Loulé is Islamic”. The two rooms complement the cultural offerings of the municipality, which issues the “oldest municipal law in the country (1384)”, which is classified as a “national treasure”.