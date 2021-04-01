Yellow warning for 13 districts due to rain | meteorology

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) warned 13 districts of mainland Portugal in yellow this Thursday because of the rain, which is sometimes heavy and accompanied by a thunderstorm.

According to IPMA, the districts of Viana do Castelo, Braga, Porto, Aveiro, Coimbra, Viseu, Leiria, Santarém, Castelo Branco and Portalegre are under a yellow warning until 6 p.m. this Thursday. In the districts of Bragança, Guarda and Vila Real, the yellow warning about rain lasts until 9 p.m.

The IPMA foresees a sharp drop in maximum temperature and rain this Thursday, which can be strong locally and be accompanied by thunderstorms.

After the temperature rise on the continent this Wednesday, it is getting colder. The minimum values ​​vary between the 8th (Guarda) and the 15th (Aveiro and Porto) and the maximum between the 15th (Guarda) and the 22nd (Braga).