Thursday on TV: Tarantino, Scorsese, “Os Invisíveis” and “Os Filhos da Madrugada” | TV

MOVIE THEATER

War codes

In the studios, 5:45 p.m.

A war drama by John Woo. During World War II, the Navajo language was used as a code on US broadcasts. A marine (Nicolas Cage) has a mission to protect an Indian. He knows that if it gets into the hands of the enemy he may have to kill it to protect the code.

Vivarium – your house. Forever

TVCine Top, 9:30 p.m.

Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) and Gemma (Imogen Poots) contact a real estate agent (Jonathan Aris) who leads them on a large development of identical homes. Show them number nine and get out of here. Amazed, they decide to leave. But no matter how many laps you drive, the roads always lead us to this house. Enter LORCAN FINNEGAN

pulp Fiction

AMC, 11:07 pm

The work that Quentin placed on Tarantino. The director draws real, ironic and cruel atmospheres of marginality in the midst of ordinary everyday life. Then he puts professional killers, ruthless gangsters, thoughtless girls, third-party boxers, neighborhood sadists, and romantic assailants on them. The film won the Palme d’Or in Cannes and an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and features John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel and Maria de Medeiros.

taxi driver

Cinemundo, 2h10

Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece with a script by Paul Schrader. Robert De Niro is a former Vietnam War taxi driver plagued by the past. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards: Best Picture, Lead Actor (De Niro), Supporting Actress (Jodie Foster) and Soundtrack (Bernard Herrmann).

INFORMATION

Front line

RTP1, 21h01

The front took to the streets to look for Os Invisíveis, to show that “the pandemic homeless have a face and are growing in number”. The report comes from the journalist Sandra Vindeirinho with a picture by António Antunes and Carlos Pinota and was edited by Pedro Pessoa.

The children of the dawn

RTP3, 22h35

Debut. Anabela Mota Ribeiro opens a series of interviews today in which the choice of guests only meets one condition: they were born after the Carnation Revolution and grew up there. The program arose out of the “desire to get to know, learn and feel the pulse of the country and what I call” everyday life “,” explains the moderator in terms of a pattern – or, in her words, a ” Polyphonic, heterogeneous mosaic “- from democratic Portugal. 25 portraits of people from different regions and fields of activity (one per day until April 25th) will be shown, starting today with the writer Djaimilia Pereira de Almeida (* 1982, Luanda), author of Esse Cabelo e Luanda, Lisbon, Paraíso.

SERIES

Lovers on the limit

RTP2, 22h55

Debut. Ana Moreira, Tasuko Emoto, Yuta Nakano and António Durães bring Atsushi Funahashi’s miniseries to life (with a film version). It tells a story of love and revenge in two countries, twice and between two disasters: the 1755 earthquake in Portugal and the 2011 earthquake in Japan.

DOCUMENTARY

Worn out stories

Netflix, streaming

The documentary series produced by Jenji Kohan (Erva, Orange is the new black) examines in eight episodes the meaning of certain items of clothing for a group of people, all of which are contextualized by familiar faces and archive images.

CIRCUS

Cirque du Soleil: Quidam

RTP1, 00h48

The young Zoe tries to fill the gap in her existence with the help of imaginary characters. The motto for the world is put together in this show by the Canadian troupe of a new circus. Quidam premiered in 1996 and directed by Franco Dragone. It is animated by dancers, acrobatic gymnasts, contortionists, aerialists, clowns, actors, musicians, singers and other artists from a dozen countries.

CHILD

Panda Island

Panda, 7:45 p.m.

Debut. The station is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the start of this new production, in which Panda, Caricas and other friends are in search of treasure, a map in hand and ready for the challenges of the kind of Peddy paper that come before them lie, you travel to an island. Ilha do Panda is the highlight of the party program, but congratulations are sung throughout the day. From 9 a.m., a selection of festive episodes from A Porquinha Peppa, Esme & Roy, Powerbirds, Mascha and the Bear, Super Wings, Rev & Roll, Noddy and Sissi will be released.

DR