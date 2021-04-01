The new SARS-CoV-2 protein model shows potential targets for vaccines for coronavirus

A new and dynamic model of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein surface reveals “previously unknown vulnerabilities” in this coronavirus and can provide information on vaccine development. Some of these vulnerabilities now need to be confirmed in the laboratory. The results of this work were published this Thursday in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.

One of the key features of SARS-CoV-2 is the spike protein, which is responsible for the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into human cells. Many studies have managed to develop models of this protein. However, a team made up of a scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysics (in Germany) believed that these models did not take into account the flexibility of the spike protein or the movement of the glycans (complex carbohydrate structures) that cover it. And there was a feeling that this could provide more information on vaccine development.

To fill this gap, the team coordinated by Gerhard Hummer developed dynamic molecular simulations to obtain the full structure of the spike protein and its movements in a real environment.

These simulations eventually showed that the glycans in the spike protein act as a dynamic protective shield that helps the virus escape the human immune system. In a statement, the team compared glycans to windshields in a car: by balancing up and down, they cover all of the protein, even if their coverage is minimal at all times.

By combining dynamic simulations of the protein with bioinformatic analyzes, areas on its surface were identified that are less protected by the glycan shield. Some of these sites have already been discovered, others are new. Now the vulnerability of many of these new locations needs to be confirmed by other teams through laboratory experiments.

Commenting on this work, Diana Lousa, scientist at the Institute of Chemical and Biological Technology (ITQB) of the Universidade Nova de Lisboa, the PUBLIC first emphasizes that the spike protein is known to be essential for the process of entry into the virus into our cells and the main target of our immune system. Therefore, they are the focus of numerous vaccines. “It is necessary to know the structure very well, and there are currently several dozen experimental studies that give us a detailed picture of this structure,” reports the researcher, who did not take part in the study now published.

He stresses, however, that some pieces of this puzzle have yet to be known: “There are parts of the protein that are not experimentally visible, and we cannot use these methods to understand how it moves to open the door of our cells and around escape the immune system, ”he explains. “In this study, they used molecular simulation methods, which are a kind of ‘digital microscope’.”

From photo to film

The researcher describes that in this study, using very realistic computational models, it was possible to reconstitute the missing parts of the protein, observe its movements and see it in action. “We stopped just having a static photo and started making a dynamic film.”

And what could the contribution be? “This enabled us to better understand which areas are exposed to antibodies and predict the regions in which we can develop future vaccines,” explains Diana Lousa. This new work therefore makes it possible to better understand one of the main goals of SARS-CoV-2 and provides important clues that can be used in the development of new vaccines and drugs that can “focus more on specific regions of this protein and this be effective against several variants ”, perspective.

For PUBLIC, Mateusz Sikora (researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysics and first author of the article) explained that the “most interesting thing” is that there are now identified new sites in different parts of the spike protein and thus in many antibodies Defenses of our organism) can connect with them at the same time. “This means that if we are able to provoke an immune response against some of them, the virus is barely able to mutate and escape vaccines,” he says.

Although the model was made before the affected variants were known, it was concluded that it was still valid for them. “The websites we discovered are not much better protected in the variants than in the original virus,” says the researcher. If a variant occurs with a completely different protection by glycans, the simulations have to be repeated and the areas now recognized have to be evaluated again.

“We are in a phase of the pandemic triggered by the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, with the mutations mainly focusing on the spike protein [como é o caso da inicialmente detectada no Reino Unido, África do Sul e Manaus]”He comments. “Our approach can help develop vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.” Mateusz Sikora says the results were available online a few months ago and that this has piqued the interest of various laboratories. The team also hopes that the same method will be used to identify vulnerabilities in other viral proteins.

In the ITQB protein modeling laboratory where Diana Lousa works, molecular simulation methods are used to understand, for example, how the spike protein interacts with the receptor on our cells or what effects new variants have on this interaction. Computer models are also used to project proteins that do not exist in nature so that the virus can be prevented from entering cells.

There are some interesting and promising preliminary results already, but the researcher says more news and “more closed things” will appear in the coming months. At the moment he only emphasizes: “These calculation methods are playing an increasingly important role in modern biology and, as we have seen in this study, complement experimental methods.”