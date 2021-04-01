Tennis: Gastão Elias and Tiago Cação in the quarterfinals in Oeiras | sneakers

This Thursday, Gastão Elias and Tiago Cação qualified for the quarter-finals of the Open of Oeiras I, category 50 tournament of the ATP Challenger Tour, which takes place at the Jamor Sports Complex.

The natural player from Lourinhã, who appears in 358th place in the ATP rankings, gave up the first set but managed to bypass the game and the Spaniard Roberto Ortega-Olmedo (299th ATP) in three games with the partial games Beat 3 -6, 6-1 and 6-3 after two hours.

Thanks to the triumph, Elias will play in the quarterfinals of an ATP Challenger Tour event again after almost two years, this time against the Slovak Alex Molcan (279th ATP), who defeated the Croatian Nino Serdarusic.

Tiago Cação, for his part, will make his debut in the quarter-finals of an ATP Challenger Tour tournament after beating the German Mats Moraing, 272nd in the world hierarchy, also in three sets, through the partial numbers of 4-6. 6-2 and 7-5, in 2h17m of a challenge interrupted by the rain.

“It’s a very special feeling. I train here. It’s a mix of many positive things. It was an encounter with ups and downs. Tactically, I didn’t start well, not very aggressively, but then I tried to let go. In the end, I think the rain benefited me. By the time I was stopped, I took a shower, did some sprints and jumps to be in full swing. And I had the feeling that it enabled me to move up on the field, ”commented the player from the high-performance center of the Portuguese Tennis Federation.

The next opponent for the 23-year-old Peniche player is the Czech Zdenek Kolar (246th ATP), who defeated the Austrian Lucas Miedler (227th ATP) 6-1.