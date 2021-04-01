Political Creativity and Budget-Rebadry Opinion

António Costa is right on one point: the decision of the President of the Republic to issue the three diplomas on social assistance approved by the opposition, which obviously violate the standard set out in the Constitution, is a really creative one. However, since the world is always more complex than the rules that try to order it, this happens: Marcelo’s decision is completely unacceptable as the maximum guarantor of the constitutional rules and absolutely understandable as the maximum responsible for the political balance of the system. As a result, the President of the Republic was in very bad shape. It was very good too.

More from João Miguel Tavares