Lobo Xavier explains to Marcelo: “No OE of this government reaches the spending limit” | Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

António Lobo Xavier explained on Wednesday evening the position of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in the iron arm with the government on the social supports approved by a negative coalition in parliament with the practice of “captivations à la centeno” by the government of António Costa: “With the budgetary practice of this government, it is not possible to know whether a law will lead to an increase in expenditure or not”, not least because “no budget of this government has reached the spending limit”.

“These laws increase envisaged social assistance, but it is not safe for them to increase total state budget (OE) spending,” the attorney, who is a state advisor appointed by the president of the republic, told TVI Circulatura do Square. “Most likely it will be possible to make these expenses without increasing the overall limit of the OU,” he defended.

He also recalled that last June, during the supplementary budget debate, the opposition had come together to raise the spending limit on the government proposal (which is still in parliamentary negotiations) and the government had decided not to inspect to apply for constitutionality.

At that time, the President sent a letter to the Prime Minister asking if he would invoke the constitutional braking rule that prevents increased spending and reduced income, and António Costa replied no since he could take up the spending and ” did not want to open a conflict with the Assembly of the Republic ”- an episode which was then reported by Expresso.

Lobo Xavier recalls that the government argued at the time that recourse to the Braking Act was “a prerogative that it could or could not exercise, depending on its expediency and judgment, but it was under no obligation”, contrary to what António Costa said now defended.

“What the President says is this: in this serious situation, does the Prime Minister not want to have the sympathetic and appropriate position on the braking law that he had eight months ago under similar circumstances?”, Lobo Xavier translates.

The lawyer, a CDS activist, initially criticized the right for joining the left to increase spending, fearing that negative coalitions would become more common. But he said, “the President of the Republic does not want to be the notary of these disputes,” adding that he also sees the President’s proclamation as “a matter of moral authority”.

On the one hand, because Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa himself defended the increase in social support. On the other hand, because he would not have liked to see António Costa’s letter to “inform” him that this social support is against the norm: “This message [do primeiro-ministro] it disrupted the articulation of functions because it was interpreted as public pressure, ”said Lobo Xavier. “The public pressure on the President of the Republic has not been good,” he said.

Ana Catarina Santos, chairman of the PS parliament and resident commentator on the program, reiterated the arguments the prime minister had made hours earlier when he announced the appeal to the Constitutional Court and insisted that “the braking rule must be respected”. and that “you cannot rule against the constitution”. And although he also reiterated the claim that “there is no conflict with the Assembly of the Republic or the President”, he defended that the issue “is worth an arm wrestling because a constitutional norm cannot be subordinated to a comprehensive interpretation of the moment”. .

“The 40 million euros of constitutional support are not at stake, but the constitutional principle,” defended the MP, emphasizing that “the government has already assumed that it will comply with the approved diplomas”. At least those affecting the self-employed and health professionals, as the third one, which increases parental social support when teleworking with children at home, is no longer applicable with the return of face-to-face classes next week.

Pacheco Pereira, on the other hand, saw this whole subject as “politiqueira”, as if it were just “a great choreography of the martial arts in which the two walk. [Marcelo e Costa] walk around each other to see when they can put their swords in ”. But in his opinion this time “the President of the Republic took over the coup”.