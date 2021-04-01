Letters to the director’s opinion

A sustainable and abundant planet

I disagree with the voices that politicians pronounce as mediocre, thirsty for power and exploitative. For the truth, the general public shows genuine concern for the common good. Unfortunately, we continue to have a globalization based on trade agreements that focuses almost exclusively on the products to be traded and not on the way in which they are manufactured and what impact they have on the environmental, labor or social level. It is in this context, in my opinion, that the current pandemic and the crossroads between the ecological crisis and the global deregulation in which we live are inserted. It is therefore important to make a new contract between humans, nature and technology. There is therefore an urgent need to combat climate change, reforest forests, protect biodiversity, invest in science and new technologies in order to make transport less polluting (…). A complex and arduous course, as it is understandable, although for real decision-makers it represents the object of political desire on the horizon: to leave a sustainable and abundant planet for our future under good conditions.

Manuel Vargas, Aljustrel

Call of revolt

For weeks we have been hearing the increasingly overwhelming news about the situation in northern Mozambique, a situation that has reached a point of utter profanity and spiritual madness. It makes you let out a riot scream and a native explosion. What is the Portuguese government waiting for? Today, tomorrow, as soon as possible, an airplane loaded with supplies and medicines and some health workers should leave. Through the UN, we had Portuguese troops in several countries in West and Central Africa. So isn’t there a country that does the same for Mozambique? France, for example, which always appears as the great protector of the African countries, is not making any headway now? And the UN under the leadership of a Portuguese? … And what is the CPLP for? Let meetings and minutes, lunches and dinners “work” and send a little help to the part that suffers so much from humanity that it even gives the Portuguese (and President Marcelo, who fills his mouth with friendship with Mozambique) something should say, but it’s now, it’s not weeks from now. My goodness! What a lack of urgency in such a dramatic case!

Fernando Santos Pessoa, Faro

About the editorial “Brazil is walking on hot coals”

The journalist Manuel Carvalho, avid analyst for political matters in Portugal and in the world, wrote a very critical editorial for Bolsonaro with a good reflection on the tragic current reality of Brazil. Unfortunately, it ends badly with the sentence: “And the military, which has revealed distance and institutional responsibility, is upset.”

Dear journalist, the military, beginning with the former army chief General Villas-Boas, is far from “showing distance and institutional responsibility”. It is correct that the current situation, with the resignation of the Defense Minister and the three heads of the armed forces, is a military crisis. But it is also certain that the armed forces allegedly supported the candidate Bolsonaro in 2018 and were even crucial in putting pressure on the federal court that made Lula’s candidacy impossible. For 28 years, Bolsonaro was a kind of “trade unionist” for the military, police and militia as a member of parliament. As the elected president, he granted preventive measures, among other things, by massively coordinating these areas of society with the military, police and militia. It eased the armament of the militias, carried out a pension reform with numerous advantages for the military and recruited more than 10,000 officers of the armed forces for civil posts in the state apparatus and in its government. In practice, Brazil today has a civil-military government. Senior reserve officers who deserve major reforms add the salaries of the state’s special advisers to their income. The dome around Bolsonaro has several generals from the reservation and is even active in political offices. Read the agenda from the newly appointed Minister of Defense, General Braga Neto, on the March 31, 1964 military coup, a monument to intellectual dishonesty in Brazilian history.

So, dear journalist Manuel Carvalho, I suggest that you complete your article and portray this olive-green reality of the political-institutional landscape in Brazil. The scams lately are more subtle. You no longer need quarters.

Carlos Henrique Vianna, co-founder and former president of the Casa do Brasil in Lisbon