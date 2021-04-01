Handball: Denmark, Sweden and Egypt in the Portugal group in Tokyo | Olympic games

The Portuguese handball team will have opponents of Denmark, Sweden, Japan, Egypt and Bahrain as opponents in the group stage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, who dictated the draw on Thursday in Basel, Switzerland.

In Japan, Portugal will play alongside the host team against the strong teams from Denmark (two-time world champions and four-time Olympic champions) and Sweden (four-time world champions and a number of runners-up) Group B.

Denmark defeated Sweden 26:24 in the final of Mundial2021, which was played in Egypt. This will be the Portuguese team’s first opponent, which confirms the quality of the Portuguese opponents. Bahrain is the most accessible opponent to start with.

“Our goal is to get through the first phase and stay in the top four of the group. After this part, our goal will be to get the medals, ”said Portuguese coach Paulo Jorge Pereira in statements from the Handball Federation of Portugal (FAP).

The group stage will take place between July 24th and August 1st. The four best reach the quarter-finals, which is scheduled for August 3rd, followed by the semi-finals and finals on August 5th and 7th, respectively.

“When there is a tie with strong teams, it’s always like being in one group or the other. We’ll play just as if we were in Group A because every team has its own specialty and we want to be competitive with everyone, ”explained the coach.

Portugal has had negative clashes in the past against Denmark (three defeats in the games already played), Sweden (one triumph in the 2020 European Championship against three failures) and Egypt (one draw and one loss) after winning only Japan match between the two selections.

“Japan showed a very high quality at the World Cup as well as in Denmark, Sweden and Egypt”, emphasized Paulo Jorge Pereira and pointed primarily to the qualification for the European Championship 2022 at the end of April and beginning of April Kann. “First we have a qualification for the European Championship ahead of us and that’s what we’re focusing on now. Only after these two games will we turn our attention to the Olympics and hopefully we can make history,” he concluded.