Four proposals for an SEF reform: The position of immigrants opinion

The government proposes the termination of the SEF. The police investigation area will go to the PFY. The border control part should be diluted between PSP and GNR. The administrative part that affects us most is being taken over by a new body, the SEA, the Aliens and Asylum Service, a civilian institution with no police connotation. Makes sense. Immigrants are not a police case.

SEF will not miss any immigrants and candidates for it. And also for the many thousands of foreigners who were “blocked at the ball” and who, after a summary judgment and without the right to defense by SEF inspectors at the various airports, prevented entry into Portugal.

In recent weeks the president of the SEF inspectors’ union has multiplied in statements against the SEF reform. We understand that associations and organizations that defend immigrants must also be heard. We will also enter into a dialogue with the political parties. After all, we are more than 600,000 SEF users, dissatisfied and hope for better days.

Below are some suggestions and demands of the associative movement in relation to the propagated reform of the SEF and the resulting necessary changes in legislation and government practices in relation to migration.

Visa for job search and enhancement of the presence of consulates: the legislation should include the number of consular visa for looking for dependent or independent work. The immigration candidate can come to Portugal legally and, within a reasonable period of time, look for work, sign a contract, establish himself as a self-employed person or even as an entrepreneur / investor. Then he would change his legal status to get a residence permit. As a result, refusal to enter airports would decrease dramatically and the truth would outweigh the truth in the relationship between immigrant candidates and the state. To do this, the consulates would have to be strengthened, as their services are currently poorly functioning in cities with a high concentration of users, whether Portuguese or foreign nationals. Legal support for hearings of foreigners who can refuse entry into the territory: The foreigner separated for the hearing at the border must be informed immediately about his rights in his native language and have access to the lawyer on call who must accompany the hearing. Branches of the future SEA in citizen affairs: Immigrants must be able to process their documents on an equal footing with nationals in citizen affairs. Training of SEA service staff and presence of socio-cultural intermediaries in the public service: SEA staff must be properly trained and follow the same administrative procedures in all delegations in order to solve problems and not create obstacles. The support at SEA must be complemented / mediated by the action of the mediators appointed by the associations so that the immigrant feels safe and defended in the course of his process.

We expect Dr. Cláudia Pereira, State Secretary for Integration and Migration, and Dr. Sónia Pereira, President of ACM – High Commissioner for Migration, IP, taking a firm position in the definition of the reform of the EU in defending the immigrant SEF and the tasks of the SEA.

Finally, we call on Portugal to be an active international actor in helping refugees from conflict countries and in overcoming the death toll of foreigners seeking asylum in the Mediterranean, a European disgrace.

Carlos Vianna, co-founder of Casa do Brasil in Lisbon

Timóteo Macedo, Immigrant Solidarity Coordinator

The authors write according to the new orthographic agreement