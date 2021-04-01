Covid-19: Portugal records 11 deaths and 592 new cases of coronavirus

There were 11 more deaths from Covid-19 and 592 new cases of infection from the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. There are over 702 people who have recovered from the infection. There are 20 fewer people in the hospital (a total of 538), of whom 129 are in intensive care units (two more than the day before). The data were published on Thursday in the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) and cover the whole of Wednesday.

The day before, the country had recorded three deaths and 618 cases of infection. The matrix that lists two of the criteria that decide whether the country will move to the next stage of deflation – the incidence, which is the number of cases per 100,000 population, and the portability index, R