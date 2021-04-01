Canal Panda, the common denominator of generations of Portuguese children, turns 25 TV

There are several Portuguese generations who no longer regard the panda as a simple animal. The panda channel was born 25 years ago and is now a common denominator for those who grew up with it at home. But it’s more than a channel, it’s a brand with a festival, a musical, a magazine and a lot of merchandising. A successful maker of the “panda families”, as she calls the station’s director, Susana Gomes.

The station, which was born on April 1, 1996 under the name Panda Club, was already a leader in its segment in Portugal, beating international choirs such as the giant Disney and many other stations on pay-TV. Today, however, the Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon are stealing its attention. But it’s always in the top 20 most watched, with “many thousands of kids” in front of the TV, says Susana Gomes. The official takes the month of March to guarantee: “Canal Panda was the most watched preschool channel on cable, ahead of its direct competitors.”

In an email interview, Susana Gomes spoke to PUBLIC about this 25th anniversary in times of streaming, national production – Panda has more than 20 own productions – and the premiere, with which the station’s birthday party begins this Thursday : Ilha do Panda, presented as the largest in-house production, “the greatest investment of all time”, shot in 4K by SP Entertainment in Tapada de Mafra and Arrábida. “[Damos] Significance for local production, as it has already been proven that it works because of the appreciation and closeness it generates in our children, “explains the programmer, emphasizing the broadcaster’s desire to” play an active role in its development “and “To be a” safe haven “for your target audience.” We try to produce between one and two of our own productions per year and we know this is a good choice. “

The Panda channel brought with it many successful children that the TV Cabo generation knows well – exclusively or jointly with other channels, from RTP2 to direct competitors between thematic channels – they are what Susana Gomes is in the original version or in the remake described as “classics that never disappoint”. “Programs like Noddy, Heidi, Abelha Maia and Porquinha Peppa are a continuous success. Ruca, Pocoyo and Ovelha Choné are further examples of series that have consolidated their brand on our channel, ”she adds, adding to newer hits such as“ Super Wings, Mascha and the Bear, Ricky Zoom, Wally, Simão or O Lobo ”. . Soon, on the 12th, the broadcaster will debut in Portugal the animated version of the Italian doll Topo Gigio, which marked the generation of 1970 and 80 in Portugal.

How do you measure the success of these cartoons or real action programs? For the audience, for the children’s conversations and games, but also for the distribution of merchandising – from school supplies and toys to stickers or clothing – in the life of the “panda families”. Susana Gomes asks PUBLIC about the weight of the market potential in the selection of the programs that run on the channel, but also about the sustainability of Panda – since Panda itself is an infinitely reproducible product – and says: “More than just commercial production. Strong brands, we want them to be safe and consider whatever criteria we value. We know that parents and children will prove essential to the development of the youngest. “

And the programmer gives Panda an imaginary autonomy that corresponds to its weight and protagonism. “We also have Panda as the main host. We know how much he enjoys playing this active role in children’s lives and how much he is valued by everyone. It is for this reason that we want them to feel that He is present in their homes every day. “

The topics of education and child development are a constant in the speech of the program director of the station. “Programming a children’s channel really takes responsibility for developing and developing children’s learning and sensitivity,” he replies. All purchased content, Susana Gomes guarantees, “is carefully checked”: “We know how the stories develop, we have access to the scripts to understand whether everything is safe and comfortable for children and parents. We would like to have series with us that promote learning, but also the values ​​of respect, unity, mutual help, team spirit, strength and resilience. In this context he mentions “those who are considered to be the best preschool series of the year: Esme & Roy (by the same makers of Rua Sésamo) and also Onde Onde o Wally”.

A changing market

Pandas mini-viewers and their parents sit or dance in front of the television and also watch advertisements. Recently, advertisements for melatonin supplements appeared on the channel when experts criticized the increasing use of these products in children. “Canal Panda’s advertising is marketed by Nos Publicidade” and complies with the legal requirements, answers Susana Gomes. “We have no arguments to ban them. In case of doubt, we always ask for a legal opinion, and in the case you mentioned, the spot was already shown on the other children’s channels in addition to the opinion that approved the exhibition. However, since this is a delicate case, we asked for withdrawal and carried out all the collaboration from both the advertiser and Nos Publicidade, ”says the person in charge of emails.

The songs of the band Panda and the Caricas or Xana Toc Toc jumped off TV and YouTube in 2008 with the birth of the Panda Festival. The musical with Caricas marks the Christmas of many families. It was “a natural step”, says Susana Gomes, because “children love music, dance and sing” and “take into account the broad repertoire” of the station. Regarding the plans for the future of these shows in the post-pandemic, Susana Gomes only says that “music will undoubtedly continue to be a strong bet for Canal Panda”.

The market for children’s channels and programming is competitive and in recent years the bar has risen or accelerated through streaming, either with Netflix or more recently with Disney + and its decades-old catalog for various ages – Panda also has a younger brother, one old man, created, Panda Biggs, in 2009. “We are very attentive. We are aware that there are several challenges, ”says Susana Gomes, who emphasizes that it is more important than the competition in the children’s segment that“ the television market is changing and becoming increasingly digital ”. Trusting the knowledge gathered, those in charge of the channel will “make this adjustment calmly and without hurry”, especially because the responsibility is greater when it comes to “adapting the digital to children, especially for safety reasons”.