At least four dead in the shootings in the United States, including one child in the United States

At least four people died in a shooting in an office building in Orange, Southern California, United States before the suspect was shot dead, police said. There is a child among the victims.

According to the Associated Press (AP) news agency, the motives for the attack are currently unknown and it is not clear who attacked the suspect.

Gunshots were fired when police officers arrived at a two-story office building in Orange, southeast Los Angeles, at around 5:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday (12:30 a.m. in Lisbon on Thursday), Lieutenant Jennifer Amat. “There was an agent shooting,” and the suspect was taken to a hospital, he added.

In addition to the four dead, the attacker killed at least one wounded person: a woman in critical condition.

According to police, the shooting took place on the second floor of the building, which is home to an insurance office, financial advisory firm, legal services firm and telephone repair shop.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the deaths “terrible and heartbreaking”. “Our hearts go out to families affected by the terrible tragedy of tonight,” he wrote on Twitter.

These are the youngest victims of mass shootings in the United States in the past two weeks. Ten people died on March 22nd in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, in the western United States. Eight people were shot dead in the Atlanta area last week, including six people of Asian origin.

The city of Orange, 50 kilometers from Los Angeles, has a population of 140,000.