Archaeological excavations at the old folk fair reveal Roman remains of the patrimony

The site of the old Feira Popular de Lisboa in the Entrecampos area is the site of an extensive archaeological excavation that will examine traces of various eras, including Roman chronology, this Thursday, the company’s own company Fidelidade said.

“A series of archaeological surveys stretching the length of the country were developed in 2019,” Fidelidade told the Lusa agency that the old Lisbon Fair is located in an area where previous archaeological work is being carried out must, which led to the identification of “a series of archaeological realities of different chronologies”.

To ensure that the work is carried out in close coordination with the Directorate-General for Cultural Heritage (DGPC), the company that owns the land said that “an extensive archaeological excavation is currently underway that will enable the characterization and registration of all archaeological Realities that exist in the investigated area and thus correspond to the legal principle of conservation through registration. “

At that moment, it is possible to “observe a number of positive stone masonry and lime mortar structures of modern and contemporary chronologies,” the company said, revealing that the vast majority of the visible structures correspond to contemporary chronology (19th century) and that in one Lower level structures of modern chronology in stone masonry and a number of pits can be observed that were excavated in the existing clay sediment and were also carried out in a modern period (17th / 18th centuries).

“Under these realities, and already very much affected by these newer occupations, some floors and remnants of walls can be grouped together to form their foundations of Roman chronology (traces that have not yet intervened),” shared Fidelidade in a written reply to the agency Lusa with.

The company also highlighted its experience on the matter, stemming from other real estate developments it has recently developed, where the themes of archaeological heritage have been present, including the projects being developed in the Lisbon river basin.

After the archaeological works have been carried out in the areas of the old Feira Popular de Lisboa and the respective reports have been approved by the DGPC, the conditions for the construction of the planned works on the site will be met, ”said the company without making any progress. with a date.

In response to the Lusa agency, the DGPC made it clear that the planned urban operations for the land of the former Feira Popular will take place within the framework of the so-called Entrecampos Execution Unit of private initiative, which involves the construction of buildings for offices, trade and housing.

“In order to manage future and ongoing interventions, a division of the area into ‘A’ and ‘B’ has been implemented, using the current standing path, which connects Avenida da República directly with Avenida 5 de Outubro, as the dividing line.” Pointed to the DGPC and confirmed that the archaeological work has continued since the end of 2019.

Still unsure

Regarding the type of remains that have already been found, the agency responsible for the management of cultural heritage in mainland Portugal said: “The existence of a Roman necropolis has not yet been confirmed, but the presence of a residential area was documented at this time, although it is very tentative of the work does not allow to pass on well-founded information about data or characteristics.

“Observable materials that can be traced back to the most recent prehistory are widespread throughout the region (final Neolithic-Chalcolithic, rotating from the 4th to the 3rd millennium BC). They are registered in remobilized deposits of alluvial and / or colluvial origin, which appear to be related to the archaeological site to the west in the so-called armed forces allocation, ”said the DGPC, adding that area“ A ”is an area of ​​human Occupation was stated to be “in a very tentative way associated with the Paleolithic,” but excavation of this space has not yet begun.

According to the Lisbon City Council, the promoter of the interventions envisaged for the land of the old Feira Popular de Lisboa “approved an advance request, a phase that precedes the request for approval for the start of the work itself” in order to clarify the works that are going on carried out on site are the result of a drilling plan and subsequent excavations under the responsibility of the owner / person approved by the DGPC.

In 2006, when the land came under the responsibility of Bragaparques, the company made sure that the planned work would protect any archaeological finds in the basement after the possibility of a Roman cemetery or even a village was reported.

In December 2018, Fidelidade Property acquired all of the land from the Lisbon City Council, which included the public auction of the old Feira Popular, two lots and one lot, for € 238.5 million.

This auction marked the start of the so-called integrated operation of Entrecampos, which involves the construction of 700 affordable housing units in this area of ​​the capital (515 built by the municipality) and a public car park on Avenida 5 de Outubro. The operation is estimated at 800 million euros, of which 100 million are the responsibility of the municipality.

On the site of the former Feira Popular, 279 more homes will be built, which will be subject to free sale, as well as offices that the community expects to create 15,000 new jobs.

After the purchase, the insurance company announced in a press release that “the Group’s new headquarters in Lisbon” would also be born there.