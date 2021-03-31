With 1,400 candidates, Altice has already approved early telecommunications departures

Photo of vbn vbnMarch 31, 2021
19

PÚBLICO is not compatible with Internet Explorer 10 or lower. Please update your browser.

Altice has already told some workers who have expressed an interest in the early departure program that they will be able to leave the company at the end of April.

Highlighted

Print output

March 31, 2021

See more

opinion

Receive notifications when we publish text by this author or on the topics of this article.

These are the authors and subjects that you have chosen to follow. You can turn notifications on or off.

×

Photo of vbn vbnMarch 31, 2021
19
Photo of vbn

vbn

Back to top button