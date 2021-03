Unprecedented recordings of Mário Viegas who were drawn to war are edited theater

Unprecedented recordings of Mário Viegas who were drawn to war are edited theater

The doctor Jorge Leite Ginja, who died last year, left recordings by Mário Viegas in a drawer with two theater excerpts and 40 poems, 29 of which are unpublished, says Hélia Viegas, sister of the Portuguese actor and declaimer, who died 25 years ago.