The soul of Jon Batiste’s Black Pop | song

Jon Batiste is the author of the soundtrack for Soul: An Adventure With Soul with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. This was due to the Pixar animation by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, which won a Golden Globe in late February. He is now nominated for an Oscar. But it’s not just Batiste’s music that you hear in the film. The main character Joe Gardner, a middle-aged jazz pianist who has never had a great opportunity, looks for elements of Batiste himself in his biography or physiognomy: for example, there is an audition for a great jazz song inspired by that audition Jon had with Singer Abbey Lincoln as a teenager.