The parties react to the use of TC and speak of “isolated government”, “political disputes”, “creative solutions” and “obstacles” to parliament

The parties reacted in parliament to statements by António Costa on the social assistance laws, which the government had decided to examine in turn before the Constitutional Court. While the PSD called for “creative solutions” from the executive, the bloc preferred to speak of the “political controversy” that is open with parliament, and the PCP alluded to the “obstacles to curbing support measures” encountered by the executive . Chega noted that the government is becoming increasingly isolated.

PSD Parliamentary Chairman Adão Silva agreed with the position of the President of the Republic, arguing the “exceptional situation” that exists to support the need to distribute the support approved in Parliament, but avoided commenting on whether to take action against it violate the Constitution.

“The Prime Minister says that the President of the Republic has a creative vision of the Constitution. The PSD claims he has creative solutions to the population’s problems. It is important to find good solutions to promote and integrate families, workers and companies, ”he told journalists in Parliament.

Adão Silva commented on the government’s decision to submit three diplomas to the Constitutional Court, expanding social support, approved by the Assembly of the Republic and promulgated by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Journalists insisted on whether the PSD also agrees with the idea that the diplomas violate the constitutional braking rule, but the head of the PSD bank did not comment on the exercise. “Right now, in these extreme, very delicate circumstances, the most urgent thing to do is to solve people’s problems. Even if the Constitutional Court gave the government a reason, the essential thing was still to solve the problem, ”he affirmed, defending that the government was“ within its right ”to resort to the Ratton Palace, but the situation is ” an exception “.

The CDS-PP, with the voice of Cecília Anacoreta Correia, raises the issue as political rather than legal and points to the weaknesses of the government solution on the left.

“With regard to the Constitutional Court, the fate of solutions rather than dialogue and the obligation to find answers is the greatest gesture of political bankruptcy the government could have. This attitude is not a good sign of the very difficult future that we all have to face together, and this iron arm between a government that is a minority and the parties that made it possible in Parliament leaves us all, the Portuguese , the greatest back doubts about the feasibility of this government solution in such a difficult context in which we live, “said the spokeswoman for the party in a video released for the media.

In the stands on the left, the head of BE Bank pointed out that the statements of the finance minister and the prime minister show that this is not a money problem. “The only thing left is that there is a political dispute with parliament, a partisan game that does nothing to keep people safe,” said Pedro Filipe Soares, arguing that the government was “those in the Assembly of the Republic decided to pay social support.

The MP was of the opinion that “there is no violation of the constitution” and that the Braking Act offers room for maneuver. “The government has always proven that financial management is below what the Assembly of the Republic allows,” he argued.

The chairman of the PCP bank, for his part, pointed to the government’s decision as a “mistake”. “We should focus on the support we need and not worry about finding barriers to postponement and delaying the necessary action,” said João Oliveira. The communist MP argued that “the government is based on the state budget”.

João Oliveira recalls that “when the finance minister says it is possible to put the measures in the budget because they fit”, even though he does not deal with constitutional issues.

When asked how he saw the struggle between government and parliament, the leader of the communist party said that “the real conflict is with the Portuguese and all those who need support”.

Another party that is a partner of the government, the PAN, also pointed a finger at the executive branch for the decision made.

“It seems completely unreasonable to us that this stubbornness on the part of the government (..) is a hasty option and reveals some stubbornness on the part of the government and that sooner or later we have to withdraw in order to find solutions for the country,” he criticized the Chairman of the parliamentary bench Inês Sousa Real.

André Ventura, chairman of Chega, stressed not only the “unease” and the “conflict” between the government and the President of the Republic, but also the isolation of the PS in the Assembly of the Republic.

Speaking to the Assembly of the Republic, the MP took the view that the basis of the decision announced by the Prime Minister is the lack of money to pay the social assistance benefits approved in spite of the PS. “The Prime Minister is doing this because of a political tantrum and because he has no money to pay,” he said, referring to the situation as “the delay in European funds”. Regarding the constitutionality of diplomas, André Ventura used the same PSD argument that Portugal is experiencing an “exceptional state” and that the support is “fair and proportionate”.

In a note sent to journalists, João Cotrim de Figueiredo of the Liberal Initiative shared one of the arguments made by the President of the Republic about the need for a stronger dialogue between government and parliament. “Contrary to what has happened so often in the recent past, the PS government did not anticipate the parliamentary discussion by presenting legislative initiatives that close the support gaps and take advantage of the flexibility of reallocating funds that they have in the state budget for 2021, preferring instead accept the confrontation with Parliament and the President of the Republic. It is another manifestation of the arrogance of the PS, which acts as if it were the “owner of everything”, “said the sole MP of the Liberal Initiative.