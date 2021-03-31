The criteria for exceptional support for cultural workers have been extended to include other beneficiaries of cultural policy
The government will provide exceptional support for artists, writers, technicians and other cultural workers to all candidates who enrolled in CIRS for finance in 2020 [Código do Imposto sobre o Rendimento das Pessoas Singulares] or CAE [Classificação de Actividade Económica] from this area (so far only those who were in this situation on January 1, 2020 could benefit from the measure); and this support also applies to applications rejected under the rules of Regulation No. 37 A / 2021 of February 15 if they meet this requirement.