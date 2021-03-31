Ricardo Mexia is the campaign manager for Carlos Moedas | Local authorities

Carlos Moedas’ candidacy to the Lisbon Chamber presented his first campaign billboard this Wednesday afternoon, as well as the campaign leader: Public Health Doctor and Epidemiologist Ricardo Mexia.

Ricardo Mexia is the second expert to have gained prominence during the pandemic and has been invited to participate in the campaign by Carlos Moedas. The first was virologist Pedro Simas, who will be responsible for drawing up a plan to prepare Lisbon for future pandemics.

On the first poster at Praça Marquês de Pombal, the sentence “Lisbon can be much more than you imagine” can be read on a blue background without party symbols and with the candidate Carlos Moedas cut out and leaving the billboard designed by the Mosca agency.